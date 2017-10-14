Bird Droppings: Injuries, Peterson and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Arizona Cardinals

Happy Saturday!

Pasch Factor: Acquiring Adrian Peterson

It's wait-and-see if veteran running back can make a big impact

Five To Watch: #TBvsAZ

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Earl Watford Start Highlights O-Line Changes

Notes: Boone, Humphries return on left side; Cards need to force turnovers

A pair of Petersons, Friday before the Bucs.

Adrian Peterson didn't have a choice in staying at Larry Fitzgerald's guest house

Larry Fitzgerald, who's been friends with Adrian Peterson since they first met in 2003, has been helping the running back adjust to his new team.

Arizona Cardinals' Earl Watford to replace Evan Boehm at right guard

Earl Watford's promotion to the starting lineup marks the end of the Boehm experiment and should help the O-line find some stability.

Week 6 NFL predictions: Scores for every game

The NFL Nation reporters give their take on Week 6, including whether Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers can bounce back against the unbeaten Chiefs.

Schlereth: By signing Peterson, are Cardinals trying to win the 2009 NFC title?

Trading for Saints RB Adrian Peterson has drawn a mixed reaction, but Mark Schlereth is pretty one-sided in thinking it's a bad move for the Cardinals.

Finally, Fitzgerald and Peterson are teammates with the Cardinals

The relationship between Larry Fitzgerald and Adrian Peterson dates back to 2003, a close relationship that is now work related with the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson: 'I love it here'

Coming on the heels of last week's loss, Sanders went on NFL Network this week and called for the Cardinals to trade Peterson following his sideline blowup.

Arizona Cardinals shuffle offensive line: Boehm benched, others return

For the fifth time in six games, the Arizona Cardinals will roll out a different five-man unit up front when the team takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All-Access with Bruce Arians: Cardinals can still make playoffs

Head coach Bruce Arians, now in his fifth year with the Arizona Cardinals, meets the media several times leading up to gameday.

Dealing Cards: Carson Palmer, Tyvon Branch setting the early pace

By now, it’s become common knowledge that Carson Palmer is the most sacked and hit quarterback in the National Football League.

Focal points of Cardinals-Buccaneers Week 6 matchup from the numbers

Mike Jurecki takes a look at the numbers heading into the Week 6 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals hold slight lead over Buccaneers in all-time series | Cards Wire

A look at the history between the two teams.

5 questions with Bucs Wire before Week 6 matchup | Cards Wire

See what Bucs Wire editor Bonnie Mott had to say about the team she covers.

Evan Boehm expected to lose starting job to Earl Watford | Cards Wire

The Cardinals move things around on the offensive line, but this time it isn't because of injury.

Only DT Olsen Pierre is ruled out for Cardinals vs. Buccaneers | Cards Wire

Check out the final injury report for the Arizona Cardinals.

4 players ruled out for Buccaneers vs. Cardinals | Cards Wire

See who has been ruled out for the games.