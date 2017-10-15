Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals look to get back even against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Happy gameday one and all.
The Arizona Cardinals take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they look to get back to .500 on the season.
There is a lot going on today, so let’s get to it.
NoteCards: Buccaneers At Cardinals
Adrian Peterson Wakes Up Cardinals
Team needs jolt of energy to translate Sunday against Buccaneers
Blocking for Adrian Peterson has Cardinals' offensive line excited
With future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson on board, the Cardinals' blockers can't wait to do their jobs -- and see the results.
Cardinals could use offensive line rotation vs. Buccaneers | Cards Wire
With the return of Humphries and Boone, their conditioning could come into play.
Lavonte David, other questionable Buccaneers expected to play | Cards Wire
The four Bucs listed as question marks for the game are in fact expected to suit up against the Cardinals.
4 Cardinals to watch vs. Buccaneers | Cards Wire
Adrian Peterson is at the top of the list.
Cardinals not projected to do much in fantasy football | Cards Wire
See the projections for Carson Palmer, Adrian Peterson and others.
5 key matchups for Cardinals vs. Buccaneers | Cards Wire
Patrick Peterson and Mike Evans lead the way.
Tight ends remain invisible in Arizona Cardinals' offense
Arizona Cardinals' head coach and playcaller Bruce Arians has little use for the tight end as a pass-catcher in his offense
Arizona Cardinals need to reconsider special teams decision
There's help readily available for one of the NFL's worst punt-return groups if the Arizona Cardinals would elect to use it