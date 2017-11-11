Bird Droppings: Fallout from the Arizona Cardinals loss to the Seattle Seahawks

Happy Saturday one and all.

Russell Wilson Escapes From Cardinals

Magical play by Seahawks quarterback helped seal Seattle victory

Harsh Loss To Seahawks Pains Cardinals

Humphries, Branch injuries along with missed opportunity sting in 22-16 defeat

D.J. Humphries, Tyvon Branch Done For Season

Jared Veldheer will move to left tackle, while Budda Baker will fill Branch's spot

On a brutal night, Seahawks aftermath

Big Red Recap: Cardinals never lead, fall to Seahawks again at home

Once again, the Seattle Seahawks made themselves right at home at University of Phoenix Stadium. It's become an all too common occurrence.

Cardinals' loss to Seahawks feels like official end of an era

It was fitting that the Cardinals wore black on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks. The 22-16 loss felt a lot like a funeral.

The Play: Russell Wilson's 'Houdini act' helps bury Cardinals

The Cardinals sacked Russell Wilson five times Thursday night, but it was one time they couldn't get him down that greatly affected Seattle's 22-16 win.

Seahawks bottle up Adrian Peterson, Cardinals' running game in win

Adrian Peterson and the Cardinals' running game, which had been more productive in recent weeks, was stopped by a tough Seattle defense Thursday night.

Arians: Cardinals' Humphries, Branch, Momah all done for season

The Arizona Cardinals suffered a 22-16 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night, but they also suffered losses at multiple positions on the depth chart.

All-Access with Bruce Arians: Seattle game was defined by just a few plays

Head coach Bruce Arians, now in his fifth year with the Arizona Cardinals, meets the media several times each week.

Tyvon Branch, D.J. Humphries: Two more Arizona Cardinals’ starters on IR

Picking up the pieces after a 22-16 defeat to Seattle on Thursday Night Football meant first taking stock of the injured.

Arizona Cardinals run game again stalls against a good defense

The Cardinals stuck to their plan but could never spring Adrian Peterson on a long run in Thursday's loss to Seattle.

Arizona Cardinals lose three players to season-ending injuries

The Cardinals lost left tackle D.J. Humphries, safety Tyvon Branch and tight end Ifeanyi Momah to season-ending injuries during Thursday's defeat.

D.J. Humphries, Tyvon Branch had productive seasons cut short Thursday

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said injuries to Humphries and Branch are tough to take. "It's just a shame," he said.

5 takeaways from Cardinals’ 22-16 loss to Seahawks | Cards Wire

See what we learned in the Thursday night loss.

D.J. Humphries out for season, Jared Veldheer moving back to LT | Cards Wire

The Cardinals get better news about Humphries and Veldheer will go back to his natural position.

Tyvon Branch suffers torn ACL, torn cartilage, will go on IR | Cards Wire

He was the team's leading tackler and saved a couple of plays on Thursday.

Cardinals TE Ifeanyi Momah suffers broken leg vs. Seahawks, will go on IR | Cards Wire

The tight end will finish another season on injured reserve.