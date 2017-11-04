Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers banged up heading into Sunday

Happy Saturday!

I’ll be making the drive to South Bend today to watch the #3 team in the nation and maybe a future Arizona Cardinal in Quenton Nelson.

Before that though, let’s get your day started with some news and notes from around the web on the Cardinals.

Pasch Factor: Midseason Awards

A look at the best of both the Cardinals and the NFL

Five Things To Watch: #AZvsSF

A look at the top storylines heading into Sunday's game in San Francisco

Robert Nkemdiche Showing Progress

Notes: Cardinals need more pressure on quarterback; Ellington return would help

Cardinals Blogs

Fitz, Pat P and some rose petals

Dealing Cards: Fixing the defense, support for Drew Stanton

Beginning with himself, defensive coordinator James Bettcher, like all the Arizona Cardinals coaches, spent the bye week self-scouting.

All-Access with Bruce Arians: Sense of urgency 'extreme' for Cardinals

With the Arizona Cardinals fighting to get back to .500, head coach Bruce Arians talked about the team's upcoming matchup with San Francisco.

Dealing Cards: Close to must-win game in San Francisco

Even with it only being Week 9, the Arizona Cardinals' game on the road against the San Francisco 49ers feels like a must-win game.

Arizona Cardinals want to 'feed the beast' with Adrian Peterson

The Cardinals are looking to give Adrian Peterson more touches this week, a plan that could benefit both the running back and the offense as a whole.

49ers now lose WR Pierre Garcon for rest of season | Cards Wire

The veteran receiver will be placed on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Cardinals to face Texans without Deshaun Watson after QB tears ACL | Cards Wire

The NFL leader in TD passes is the latest quarterback to suffer a serious injury.

‘No one is worried’ with Drew Stanton at QB for Cardinals | Cards Wire

"No one is worried about Drew. We have won with Drew and we will win again with Drew."

Haason Reddick ‘not a disappointment,’ but Kareem Martin could play more | Cards Wire

"I think Kareem has grown these past couple of weeks and played better and better," said James Bettcher.

Cardinals hope to ‘feed the beast,’ get the old stove hotter with running game | Cards Wire

He likened the running game like an old stove. "The more you feed it, the hotter it gets," OC Harold Goodwin explained explained.

4 QBs the Cardinals could draft and develop | Cards Wire

GM Steve Keim wants to draft and develop someone to take over for Carson Palmer. Here are some possibilities.

7 players ruled out for 49ers, Reuben Foster questionable | Cards Wire

Check out the final injury report for the Cardinals' next opponent.

Andre Ellington, Karlos Dansby questionable for Cardinals vs. 49ers | Cards Wire

Take a look at the final injury report of the week for the Cardinals.