Arizona Cardinals to wear Color Rush uniforms for first time

The Arizona Cardinals have not been able to participate in the NFL’s Color Rush jersey design yet.

Last year, whoever is in charge of scheduling, decided to pit the Cardinals against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Even worse, for some reason the designer of the jersey’s made the Cardinals and 49ers nearly the same.

That was the 49ers last year, this is the Cardinals this year:

Slightly different, but eerily similar.

This year, there is no mistaking the Cardinals with their opponents.

Oh my. Here's the Seahawks & Cardinals color rush matchup for Thursday Night Football pic.twitter.com/yULtBAR19t — Phil Hecken (@PhilHecken) November 7, 2017

The Seahawks lime green attire is one you either love or you hate. I honestly don’t mind them, but they are definitely an acquired taste.

The Cardinals will look a bit different with their all blacks and white helmets, but it will be a nice look.

What do you think of the Cardinals Color Rush uniforms?

I know that they are on the wish list for three of my kids at home, so that means some like them.

http://www.azcardinals.com/videos/videos/Birds-In-Black---Color-Rush-Reveal-/368ce4c6-75ee-4323-9323-ba8cb8441b2c