Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals ready for Thursday Night Football

Karlos Dansby Wins NFC Award

Linebacker named defensive Player of the Week after his interception, sack in win against 49ers

Pasch Factor: Rivalry Revisited

Thursday game against Seahawks means so much

"Fresh" Adrian Peterson OK With 30 Carries

Notes: Cardinals wary of slippery Wilson, Thomas doubtful for Seahawks

Cardinals Adopting Smash Mouth Mentality

Team expects another slugfest against Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football"

Cardinals Blogs

Of Fitz and fans, Wednesday before the Seahawks

Cardinals' Karlos Dansby named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week Wednesday following a history-making performance in Week 9.

The Consensus Week 10: Cardinals surge after beating 49ers

The Cardinals got back in the win column in Week 9 and it meant a relatively sharp rise in their NFL Power Ranking positions.

Vinny & Skinny: Cardinals will lean on Adrian Peterson vs. Seahawks

On Thursday Night Football, the Arizona Cardinals are expected to lean on veteran running back Adrian Peterson once again.

The 5: Cardinals who could be the team's midseason MVP

There are plenty of questions surrounding the Arizona Cardinals, but one in particular has confounded our staff: Who is the team's midseason MVP?

All-Access with Bruce Arians: Seahawks-Cardinals series has been 'yo-yo'

Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said his team has more to worry about on Thursday Night Football than containing the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson.

Inside the Numbers: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Mike Jurecki breaks down the most important stats to know heading into Thursday's game for the Arizona Cardinals against the Seattle Seahawks.

Dealing Cards: After 37 carries Sunday, Adrian Peterson is ‘ready to roll’

Thirty-seven carries is a lot. In fact, it’s the most by any running back this season and the most Adrian Peterson has been handed the football in the NFL.

Only two rookies regularly contributing to Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have received contributions from their top two 2017 draft picks, Haason Reddick and Budda Baker, but neither has been spectacular.

Arizona Cardinals hope familiarity with Seahawks helps on short week

The Cardinals will go through rigorous mental preparation for Thursday's game against the familiar Seahawks, but film study on Seattle won't hurt.

Russell Wilson's ability to extend plays concerns Arizona Cardinals

The Seahawks quarterback puts pressure on a secondary not just with his pocket passing but also with his elusiveness.

Cardinals-Seahawks Q&A with Seahawks Wire | Cards Wire

A Q&A with Seahawks Wire.

Karlos Dansby is Defensive Player of the Week after becoming a legend | Cards Wire

He filled up the stat sheet in the Cardinals' win over the 49ers.

Adrian Peterson gives Cardinals ‘a new identity’ offensively | Cards Wire

Could the Cardinals become a run-first offensive team?

Cardinals will play Seahawks with completely healthy roster | Cards Wire

Bruce Arians says the Cardinals will have every player available to play the Seahawks.