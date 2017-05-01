Arizona Cardinals extend VP Terry McDonough per report

The Arizona Cardinals have built something good in the desert, so good in fact that it usually comes with losses to important personnel.

Well, despite the NFL Draft just ending, the Buffalo Bills are looking to find a new general manager, after announcing the termination of Doug Whaley.

Why Whaley was terminated is being discussed over at our sister site, Buffalo Rumblings, go ahead and pop over if you are interested.

One name that always comes up during GM searches now seems to be the Arizona Cardinals Terry McDonough.

McDonough is the vice president and director of player personnel for the Arizona Cardinals.

McDonough is in charge of contract negotiations, NFL talent evaluation and reports directly to Steve Keim. He is part of a front office that has overhauled the appearance of the Arizona Cardinals as much as he has helped change the perception.

Now, with the Bills looking for a GM, McDonough is likely going nowhere, as he has just signed a four year extension per Matt Maiocco:

Texted Cardinals VP/player personnel Terry McDonough to ask if he's candidate for GM openings. He said he agreed to 4-yr extension with AZ. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) May 2, 2017

Maybe because of the timing, maybe because McDonough likes what he is doing in Arizona, or maybe he has his eye on a different job, whatever the reason, the Arizona Cardinals will keep their number two guy in the front office.