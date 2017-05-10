Arizona Cardinals release four players

One of the mantras of Steve Keim and the Arizona Cardinals is to churn the bottom of the roster.

During the regular season that means finding players to fill out the back end of the 53-man roster while in the offseason that means moving on from players you have seen and bringing in new players and see if they turn any heads.

The Arizona Cardinals announced today that they have released four players, from the team:

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has released wide receiver HARVEY BINFORD, wide receiver MARVIN HALL, cornerback/safety TREVON HARTFIELD, and wide receiver CHRIS HUBERT.

Binford signed with the Cardinals on March 29 and Hall was on the Cardinals practice squad last season after signing on December 14. Hartfield played in two games with Arizona last season after being elevated from the practice squad on December 23 and Hubert split time between Arizona’s active roster and practice squad in 2016, but didn’t appear in any games."

The only player the Cardinals had not seen up close was Binford, but the rest have practiced with the team at some point in 2016, so the coaches had an idea of what they could do.

Good luck to all the players and we hope you find success elsewhere.