John Brown’s unknown status makes 2017 difficult for Arizona Cardinals offense

When the Arizona Cardinals went into 2016, the offense looked like a special unit.

However, everything can change at the drop of a hat.

That was what happened with the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver corps in 2016, as Michael Floyd played himself out of the lineup and eventually drank himself off the team, Jaron Brown blew out a knee and John Brown had a sickle cell trait that basically cost him a season.

Fast forward to 2017 and the Arizona Cardinals wide receivers likely won’t be listed as one of the top units in the NFL like last year, but maybe that is a good thing.

The key to the Arizona Cardinals regaining an explosive form in 2017 is John Brown and his health.

If what Jess Root and the Arizona Cardinals own website has said is true, and Brown’s ailments are behind him, he could re-energize the Cardinals deep passing attack.

If he is still struggling to find his legs, then expecting a bigger step from J.J. Nelson and Chad Williams to become an immediate impact could lead to another down year in the vertical passing game.

Here’s to your health, Smoke.