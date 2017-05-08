Happy Monday, hope you are all doing well.

The week looks to be slow, but if anything pops up we will be all over it, so enjoy.

A healthy, in-shape Daryl Washington could be boon to Cardinals - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Daryl Washington has missed the past three seasons due to suspension, but it's intriguing to think about what the Pro Bowl LB could bring to the Cards.

RB Chris Johnson wants to sign with team where he will play, win | Cards Wire

It looks very likely he returns to the Cardinals in 2017.

Former coach says Haason Reddick was ‘one of the most relentless players in the country’ | Cards Wire

His former college coach had nothing but praise for the Arizona Cardinals first-round pick.

Carson Palmer makes impromptu radio appearance to congratulate Jim Hart | Cards Wire

While Hart was on the radio to discuss his Ring of Honor induction, the current starting QB calls in to give him the respect Hart deserves.

Notes from the NFC West:

A quick Seahawks 53-man roster projection - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks have a schedule, a rookie class, and a number of free agent signees. What they don’t have yet is their 53-man roster. One thing to remember with any roster projection for this...

The 2016 Seahawks looked a lot like the 2013 version, until they lost Earl Thomas - Field Gulls

Spoiler: not quite. But close.

Video shows circumstances of C.J. Beathard’s draft very similar to Joe Montana’s - Niners Nation

Is history really repeating with this organizational change? This story certainly helps the argument.

Random Ramsdom 5/6: Former College Coach Deems Rams’ Rookie TE Gerald Everett "a freak" - Turf Show Times

It may not take long for Gerald Everett to become a household name.

Rams Rookie WR Cooper Kupp Draft Overview/Scouting Report - Turf Show Times

Cooper Kupp will instantly become Goff’s best target