 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Arizona Cardinals training camp recap for 8.22.17

New, comments

Wrapping up day 31 of camp for the Arizona Cardinals.

By Seth Cox
/ new
NFL: Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are two days out from finishing their 2017 training camp. There was an announcement for who the 2017 backup quarterback will be, not surprising to anyone that has been paying attention though.

I would agree, but I don’t know if that matters for 2017. It is Seattle and Arizona for now.

I love Larry Fitzgerald, his personality and his style.

Carson Palmer takes a lot of days off. After all the hits he took on Saturday, I would agree with this methodology.

Cole Toner and John Wetzel are making this roster if you didn’t know.

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

This will be okay, right?

One of these things is not like the other.... (Hint, Baker is very good).

That’s QB2 Drew Stanton, everybody.

I mean...

Josh Bynes is playing well.

No update yet on Robert Nkemdiche, I am sure everything will be fine, the Cardinals never have anything bad happen.

That is it for today.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...