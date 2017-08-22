Arizona Cardinals training camp recap for 8.22.17

The Arizona Cardinals are two days out from finishing their 2017 training camp. There was an announcement for who the 2017 backup quarterback will be, not surprising to anyone that has been paying attention though.

Bruce Arians, on @ArizonaSports, asked about the No. 2 QB spot: "Oh, the decision is made."



Stanton is the guy. Gabbert improving. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 22, 2017

BA' NFCW "A lot of improvement. You’ve seen a lot of improvement in both L.A. and ‘Frisco. Seattle is Seattle. They continue to get better." — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) August 22, 2017

I would agree, but I don’t know if that matters for 2017. It is Seattle and Arizona for now.

“If I’m the leader ... that’s a shot at me, at everyone in that room."@LarryFitzgerald, about B.A. WR comments.https://t.co/eMQvIAGtIo pic.twitter.com/hts6o3LiVm — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 22, 2017

I love Larry Fitzgerald, his personality and his style.

Carson Palmer's not out on the practice field for the Cardinals - likely another veteran off day for #3. — Bauer (@MikeJackBauer) August 22, 2017

Carson Palmer takes a lot of days off. After all the hits he took on Saturday, I would agree with this methodology.

W/ Iupati out a few days due to what BA calls "a little tricep thing," John Wetzel is getting some first-team reps at LG today

(Toner yest.) — Bauer (@MikeJackBauer) August 22, 2017

Cole Toner and John Wetzel are making this roster if you didn’t know.

Nkemdiche just limped out of practice. Looks like left leg. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) August 22, 2017

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

#AZCardinals DT Rob Nkemdiche hobbling to locker room with a trainer. Could be an ankle injury. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) August 22, 2017

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

DT Robert Nkemdiche leaving practice with a trainer. Slight limp. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 22, 2017

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

#AZCardinals Robert Nkemdiche leaving the field. — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) August 22, 2017

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Nkemdiche just limped off the field - looked like his left leg. He walked off the field with a trainer.#CardsCamp — Bauer (@MikeJackBauer) August 22, 2017

This will be okay, right?

Budda Baker picks off Trevor Knight. #CardsCamp — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) August 22, 2017

One of these things is not like the other.... (Hint, Baker is very good).

Jaron Brown with a nice catch downfield from Drew Stanton. — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) August 22, 2017

That’s QB2 Drew Stanton, everybody.

CB Patrick Peterson, S Budda Baker, S Ironhead Gallon and LB Phillip Wheeler all with interceptions today. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) August 22, 2017

I mean...

#AZCardinals ILB Josh Bynes filling in for Karlos Dansby playing aside Haason Reddick with the first team defense. #CardsCamp — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) August 22, 2017

Josh Bynes is playing well.

No update yet on Robert Nkemdiche, I am sure everything will be fine, the Cardinals never have anything bad happen.

That is it for today.