Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals injury list long heading into matchup with Indianapolis Colts

Committee Expected To Replace David Johnson

Notes: Three-headed attack likely; Bucannon practices; Foster returns home

Resiliency At Core Of Carson Palmer

Especially after Johnson injury, Cardinals need quarterback to rebound after rough opener

Arizona Cardinals oldest starters in NFL; Cleveland Browns youngest

The Cardinals have decided to go with veteran leadership, while the Browns are having a full youth movement. Here's how old each team's starters are.

Phil Dawson: Adam Vinatieri was a 'great influence' upon entering NFL - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Phil Dawson said that he learned about work ethic and how to conduct himself as a pro by watching Adam Vinatieri while with the Patriots 19 years ago.

Cardinals Chris Johnson ability as three-down back keeps him on field - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

The Cardinals will go with a committee approach with David Johnson out, but watch for Chris Johnson to play the most.

Cardinals' Andre Ellington can establish himself in passing game - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

All the Cardinals have to do is throw plays designed for David Johnson to Andre Ellington instead, and they may find themselves a receiving threat.

Kerwynn Williams to replace David Johnson as Cardinals' starting RB - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Fifth-year pro Kerwynn Williams gets the first chance to fill the void at running back for the Cardinals, though there will be a committee behind him.

Arizona Cardinals re-sign linebacker Scooby Wright to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed former University of Arizona linebacker Scooby Wright III to the practice squad Wednesday.

Arizona Cardinals to start Kerwynn Williams at running back in Week 2

The Arizona Cardinals will lean on Kerwynn Williams as their leadback going into their Week 2 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Carson Palmer: No sulking after Lions loss, losing David Johnson

Carson Palmer is anxious to get back on the field for the Arizona Cardinals after their Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions and loss of David Johnson.

Week 2 NFL Injury Report: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

A look at the official NFL injury report for the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts as they get ready to face each other Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Dealing Cards: Carson Palmer practices, Chris Johnson not bitter

Bruce Arians says his decision to play Carson Palmer on his regular off-day was in the Arizona Cardinals' plans before their Week 1 loss at Detroit.

D.J. Foster: It’s a blessing to be an Arizona Cardinal

One of Arizona's most dominant high school players who played his college ball at ASU, D.J. Foster now looks to make his mark on the Arizona Cardinals.

4 changes to Cardinals depth chart for Week 2 | Cards Wire

The offensive lineup gets shaken up with roster moves.

Loss of David Johnson is ‘great opportunity’ for Kerwynn Williams, Andre Ellington | Cards Wire

Bruce Arians tells SiriusXM NFL Radio someone else can step up like David Johnson did when he had his opportunity because of injuries.

Andre Ellington played more than Kerwynn Williams vs. Lions | Cards Wire

A look at the offensive snap counts for the Cardinals in Week 1.

Haason Reddick very productive in limited playing time vs. Lions | Cards Wire

He played in slightly more than half the snaps, but led the team in tackles.

4 Cardinals sit out of Wednesday practice | Cards Wire

Robert Nkemdiche and Deone Bucannon were limited.