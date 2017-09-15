Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals look to rebound in Indy and wait on John Brown to get healthy

Happy Friday. The Arizona Cardinals will be making the trip to Indy today and there is a lot of news to accompany them, so let’s get started.

Another Backup Quarterback Awaits Cardinals

Team struggled against Steelers, Patriots when they were missing star signal-callers

Bond Still Strong For Bruce Arians, Chuck Pagano

Coaches would have liked their teams in a better place heading into their matchup Sunday

If Needed, Alex Boone Ready For O-Line

Notes: Goodwin looks for Wetzel improvement; "Must-win" in Indy?; Brown still sidelined

Cardinals Blogs | Still waiting on Smoke

Kerwynn Williams to replace David Johnson as Cardinals' starting RB - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Fifth-year pro Kerwynn Williams gets the first chance to fill the void at running back for the Cardinals, though there will be a committee behind him.

Carson Palmer: Cardinals offense 'drastically' changes without David Johnson - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Arizona knows it still has to run its offense even without its most dynamic playmaker and will be looking to a number of players to fill the void.

Chris Johnson was surprised the Arizona Cardinals cut him - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Cardinals veteran running back Chris Johnson said getting cut was a bitter blow, but now that he's back he'll do what he can "to help the team win."

Behind Enemy Lines: Cardinals seek first win of season against Colts

The Arizona Cardinals will look for their first win of the season against the Colts in Indianapolis this Sunday. Here is what to know about Indy on Tuesday.

Cardinals sign Ulrick John and Vinston Painter to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals signed offensive tackles Ulrick John and Vinston Painter to their practice squad and released Givens Price Thursday.

Cardinals rookie LB Haason Reddick earns high marks from Pro Football Focus

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Haason Reddick impressed in a week one loss to the Detroit Lions and Pro Football Focus graded him well.

Week 2 NFL Injury Report: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

A look at the official NFL injury report for the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts as they get ready to face each other Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Cardinals favored by more than a touchdown against Colts | Cards Wire

The line says expect a big Cardinals win. The predictions say bet the Colts for the cover.

Cardinals preparing for Colts offense, not 2 QBs | Cards Wire

Their preparation is the same whether Scott Tolzien or Jacoby Brissett.

John Brown misses practice again for Cardinals | Cards Wire

A look at Thursday's injury report for the Cardinals.