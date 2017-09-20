Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals saved their season on 3rd and 20

Happy Wednesday one and all as we wait for the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Monday Night Football affair to end week three of the NFL season, we have plenty of news to get you through the day.

Around The NFC West - Week 2

The Seahawks win an ugly one over the 49ers, while the Rams fall.

As Saying Goes, Bruce Arians Raises Money

New shirt featuring "No risk it, no biscuit" is latest way to help Arians Foundation.

Cardinals Film Room: Tyrann Mathieu's Blind Pick

A breakdown of the critical overtime interception by the star safety.

Dealing Cards: Offense still taking time, Chris Johnson waiting his turn

The Arizona Cardinals' offense still needs some time to gel after scoring only three touchdowns int heir first two games.

Behind Enemy Lines: Arizona Cardinals open home slate against Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals are preparing for a potential statement game against the Dallas Cowboys in prime time on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Arizona Cardinals release tight end Jim Dray after one game

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday the release of tight end Jim Dray, who was in his second stint with the organization.

Big week for Cardinals Jaron Brown highlighted by critical catch in Indy

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jaron Brown reflected on the third down and long play that ignited the offense against the Colts.

Arizona Sports’ NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Third new team claims top spot

For the third time in three weeks, a new team sits above the rest in the Arizona Sports NFL Power Rankings: the Kansas City Chiefs.

Arizona Cardinals' Bruce Arians won't wear shirt with his face on it - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

A lifelong Cardinals fan is selling shirts depicting Bruce Arians' face. The coach won't wear them, but his charitable foundation is cashing in.

Rookie receiver race: Cooper Kupp performing best through two weeks - Detroit Lions Blog- ESPN

One of the hotter names in fantasy football and more intriguing rookies, Cooper Kupp was one of three rookie receivers with three catches last week.

NFL 2017 Week 3 Power Rankings - Let's be optimistic - Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers top our board

The Falcons shook their 28-3 demons (for now). The Chiefs are living up to the Week 1 hype. Even the Jets have a reason to hope. Here's how our experts stack all 32 teams after two weeks.

Third down 'for the ages' changed momentum in Cardinals' comeback win - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Carson Palmer's 22-yard completion on a third-and-20 play in the fourth quarter rejuvenated the Cardinals, helping them rally from a 10-point deficit.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim thought Chris Johnson had lost his burst | Cards Wire

But after Johnson rushed for 44 yards against the Colts, Keim might be wrong.

Cardinals get no love in power rankings for OT win | Cards Wire

They fall to No. 25 despite a win.

Haason Reddick gets low PFF grades in Week 2 | Cards Wire

His play dropped off from Week 1.

Cardinals release veteran TE Jim Dray | Cards Wire

The team must be confident Jermaine Gresham will be able to play in Week 3.