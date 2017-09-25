Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals 2nd Half Open Thread

Despite an utterly domiant first quarter, the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys enter the half tied 7-7.
Jaron Brown caught his first touchdown of the 2017 season, giving the Cardinals an early lead.
Another missed field goal for Phil Dawson could be the story, let's hope it is not.
The Cowboys were able to get on the board with defense and a short field behind a Dak Prescott ten yard touchdown run.
Some of the leaders at the half.
Enjoy the second half, let's go Cardinals!
Dak Prescott - ⅚ 25 yards 1 carry 10 yards 1 TD
Ezekiel Elliott - 8 carries 31 yards
Dez Bryant - 1 catch -3 yards
Maliek Collins - 1 sack
Carson Palmer - 15/18 145 yards 1 touchdown
Chris Johnson - 9 carries 4 yards
Larry Fitzgerald - 8 catches 46 yards
Andre Ellington - 2 catches 37 yards
Jaron Brown - 1 catch 25 yards 1 touchdown
Chandler Jones - 1 sack
