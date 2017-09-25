Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals 2nd Half Open Thread

Despite an utterly domiant first quarter, the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys enter the half tied 7-7.

Jaron Brown caught his first touchdown of the 2017 season, giving the Cardinals an early lead.

Another missed field goal for Phil Dawson could be the story, let's hope it is not.

The Cowboys were able to get on the board with defense and a short field behind a Dak Prescott ten yard touchdown run.

Some of the leaders at the half.

Enjoy the second half, let's go Cardinals!

Dak Prescott - ⅚ 25 yards 1 carry 10 yards 1 TD

Ezekiel Elliott - 8 carries 31 yards

Dez Bryant - 1 catch -3 yards

Maliek Collins - 1 sack

Carson Palmer - 15/18 145 yards 1 touchdown

Chris Johnson - 9 carries 4 yards

Larry Fitzgerald - 8 catches 46 yards

Andre Ellington - 2 catches 37 yards

Jaron Brown - 1 catch 25 yards 1 touchdown

Chandler Jones - 1 sack