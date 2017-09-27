Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals trying to find right recipe on offensive line

Happy Wednesday...

When Arizona's Patrick Peterson covered Dez Bryant, Dallas stayed away

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson shadowed receiver Dez Bryant for much of Monday's game, and the Dallas star wasn't targeted at all in those situations.

Here are five playoff contenders who could fall short of postseason

History is not on the side of teams that have started 0-3 or 1-2, so the Texans, Seahawks, Cardinals, Giants and Bengals face a daunting climb.

Arizona Cardinals GM: O-line play was 'unacceptable' against Cowboys

The Cardinals' offensive line has struggled in pass protection, and GM Steve Keim is already bringing in new players as possible reinforcements.

Cardinals' offensive line can't explain woes after giving up six sacks

After a hot start, QB Carson Palmer spent most of the rest of his night under pressure, getting hit 11 times in the Cardinals' loss against Dallas.

Cardinals' loss to Cowboys had quite the familiar feel

It wasn't an exact replica, but the Arizona Cardinals' 28-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys Monday night felt a lot like their season-opening loss to Detroit.

Birdseed: Kicking, offensive line hurt Cardinals in loss to Cowboys

The Cardinals got off to excellent start but against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football struggled to protect the quarterback.

Morgan: It's hard to believe the Cardinals' problems are fixable

After a Monday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the hard truth may be that the Cardinals are nothing more than a mediocre team.

How the NFC West Was Won -- Week 3: Exciting win pushes Rams back to top

A look at what went down in the NFC West in Week 3, including the Los Angeles Rams' exciting win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim: Offensive line play 'was unacceptable'

It was pretty obvious to anyone who watched the Arizona Cardinals' loss to Dallas on Monday night that the offensive continues to struggle.

Keim Time: Cardinals to look at free agents, roster options in Week 4

Steve Keim offered encouraging thoughts about his team on Tuesday morning, but that doesn't mean he won't test the waters of free agency and waivers.

Former NFL lineman: Continuity on offensive line very delicate process

Former NFL center LeCharles Bentley joined Doug & Wolf Tuesday and said he believes the environment coaches have created help explain poor OL play.

Cardinals sign Anthony Denham Jr., Earl Okine to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals have signed tight end Anthony Denham Jr. and linebacker Earl Okine to their practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday.

Bruce Arians: Offensive line struggles vs. Cowboys about technique

Bruce Arians discussed the Arizona Cardinals' offensive struggles from the loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Arizona Sports' NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Chiefs reign, Cardinals plummet

For the first time all season, a team has held on to the top spot in the Arizona Sports NFL Power Rankings -- the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ageless Larry Fitzgerald Dominates Again

Cardinals' 34-year-old wide receiver has 13 catches for in loss to Cowboys.

Good Start Can't Help Cardinals Against Cowboys

In home opener, Dallas delivers 28-17 loss on "Monday Night Football".

Cardinals Seek Jared Veldheer Rebound

Notes: Chris Johnson to remain RB starter; Arians takes blame for challenge.

Film Room: Larry Fitzgerald's 50-50 Catch

Analyzing the tremendous fourth-quarter grab by the star receiver.

Keim: Veldheer “has to get better”.

Seeking protection, and Cowboys aftermath.