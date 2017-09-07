Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots 2017 Thursday Night Football open thread

Welcome to the NFL season for 2017. We have the reigning Super Bowl Champs, the New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for your viewing pleasure tonight.

Miss any info on the game? That's alright, we have everything you need to know about the game tonight for you.

WHO?

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

WHEN?

September 7, 2017

8:30pm EST

WHERE?

Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Massachusetts

LINE (Odds Shark):

New England Patriots -9.5

Over/Under 48.5

HOW?

TV

Local Channel 12

NBC

Streaming: NBC Sports

Play-by-Play: Al Michaels Analyst: Cris Collinsworth Sideline: Michelle Tafoya

Radio Broadcast

National Radio on Westwood One (XTRA 910AM) : Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan Analyst: Boomer Esiason Sideline: Tony Boselli

I don't think this one is close, as the Patriots come out and make a statement in game one to show they are on the path to a repeat attempt.

Enjoy the game, keep it civil and be ready for Sunday.

Pats 31 Chiefs 20