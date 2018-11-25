Arizona Cardinals podcast: What went wrong against the Oakland Raiders and how do the Cardinals rebound against the LA Chargers

It was the longest week in a long time for the Arizona Cardinals.

That is what happens when you lose to the worst team in the NFL on a holiday weekend. It was the worst possible scenario in a season full of worst case scenarios.

That’s what this week’s podcast was all about. Jess Root from Cards Wire and I talked about... well where the Cardinals go from here.

There is a lot of talk on this weeks podcast and more, so let’s get to it.

Sit back and enjoy the best hour of Cardinals talk on the Web and don’t forget to subscribe to the show on Apple podcasts and give it a five-star rating.

Here are the timestamps for the different topics discussed.

(3:50) What went wrong against the Raiders?

(19:10) What was the good that came from the game?

(38:46) Reactions to recent roster moves

(55:26) Changes we hope to see the Cardinals make the rest of the season

(1:05:33) Should the Cardinals fire Steve Wilks?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root and Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox on the podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Stitcher Radio.\