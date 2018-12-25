Christmas presents for the Arizona Cardinals

Merry Christmas!

For the Arizona Cardinals let’s hand out some Christmas presents.

Larry Fitzgerald - One more season and a chance to win with the Arizona Cardinals.

Josh Rosen - A new offensive line, Rodger Saffold and Trent Brown maybe? Grab a Tyrell Williams or a Devin Funchess and an Adam Humphries or Cole Beasley.

David Johnson - Matt LaFleur, Eric Bieniemy or Pete Carmichael Jr. Give Johnson a coach who knows how to use a running back, especially one with the talents of DJ.

Chandler Jones - Nick Bosa. Someone who can consistently take the pressure of Jones to be the only one who can create pressure.

Patrick Peterson - A sign that makes Peterson want to stay on board and see out his career in the desert.

Christian Kirk - Health and growth this offseason.

Mason Cole - A season to get acclimated to the rigors of the NFL, now, a season off to get stronger.

Robert Nkemdiche - A full season of health

D.J. Humphries - See above.

Michael Bidwill - A home run hire. No matter what he does with Steve Keim, let this offseason reset the course for the Arizona Cardinals for years to come.

Merry Christmas all and enjoy your day.