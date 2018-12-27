Bird Droppings: D.J. Swearinger talks coming back to Cardinals, Seahawks not sitting starters, Fitz and Suh get caught goofing around on camera and more

Welcome to Bird Droppings one and all, it is my Thursday.

The Arizona Cardinals are headed to the Pacific Northwest to take on their rival Seattle Seahawks, and they are taking great advantage of their waiver priority spot.

Like your friend who is in the consolation bracket who is using all their priority waiver claims to get the top backups, the Cardinals are stashing talent for 2019.

However, there is still one game left in 2018, so let’s start getting ready with a look around the web at the Arizona Cardinals.

As Cardinals Struggle, Seahawks Enjoying Smooth Transition

Notes: Left tackle options; Mayowa misses practice but should be fine

D.J. Swearinger Wants His Play To Do The Talking

Fiery safety returns to Cardinals after high-profile departure from Redskins

With waiver priority, Cardinals smart to use first dibs on roster help

Larry Fitzgerald clears Ndamukong Suh on facemask jab

Inside The NFC West - Week 16

Craig Grialou and Mike Jurecki go around the NFC West following Week 16 of the season.

Inside The Numbers - 'Larry Nuggets'

Take a deeper look inside the impressive stats of WR Larry Fitzgerald heading into the final week of the season.

Wilks - 'Finish With A Sense Of Pride'

Head coach Steve Wilks meets the media on Wednesday following practice in preparing for the final game of the season

Rosen - 'Plenty Of Learning Experiences' In Rookie Year

QB Josh Rosen meets the media on Wednesday and discusses his mental process throughout his rookie campaign.

Cards Daily - Rookie Wall

Paul Calvisi brings you the latest news and notes on S D.J. Swearinger returning, as well as the team's initial prep for Seattle.

Larry Fitzgerald of Arizona Cardinals defends 'friend' Ndamukong Suh over eye poke

After an apparent eye poke by Ndamukong Suh went viral, Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald came to his defense, saying the Rams DT was just "clowning with another friend."

D.J. Swearinger of Arizona Cardinals says he'll keep his 'mouth shut next time'

Now with the Cardinals, safety D.J. Swearinger says he's learned from his Redskins exit to "keep my mouth shut next time."

Behind Enemy Lines: Cardinals face playoff-bound Seahawks in finale

The Cardinals have pride to play for. They also have NFL Draft positioning to lose. For the Seahawks, the 2018 finale might just be about rhythm.

The Consensus Week 17: Nothing changes for the Cardinals

In another disappointing loss to the Rams, nothing really changed for the Cardinals. They didn't show improvement and still rank last in NFL Power Rankings. In another disappointing loss to the Rams, nothing really changed for the Cardinals. They didn't show improvement and still rank last in NFL Power Rankings.

Arizona Cardinals re-sign OL Will House to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals signed offensive lineman Will House to the practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday.

New Cardinal D.J. Swearinger learns lessons with release from Redskins

D.J. Swearinger spoke up with the Washington Redskins and learned the hard way by being released before landing once again with the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals 2019 opponents to be determined in Week 17

The Cardinals can finish in third place or in last place in the NFC West.

Arizona Cardinals claim DJ Swearinger, place Korey Cunningham on IR

Swearinger is under contract through 2019.

Defensive problems are cause for Cardinals to fire Steve Wilks

If the defense had made incredible strides, then a strong case could be made to retain him.

Larry Fitzgerald downplays video of Ndamukong Suh poking his eyes

The star receiver says it was two friends clowning each other. Fitzgerald had unstrapped Suh's helmet moments before.

AZ Cardinals, Mike McCarthy have reported mutual interest

This only matters if and when Steve Wilks is fired.

2019 NFL draft: AZ Cardinals player wants team to trade top pick

“We’ve got too many holes to fill.”

Cardinals will expect D.J. Swearinger to keep opinions in the building

"I don't have a problem with his opinion, but we're not going to air that opinion outside the building," said Steve Wilks.