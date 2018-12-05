Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals Josh Rosen finds Larry Fitzgerald to save the day, more rookies to get a shot and more

Happy Wednesday one and all, we are halfway through the week, so let’s get ready to finish it strong.

The Cardinals look like they could be finishing this season strong, with a late kick, a win over the Green Bay Packers and now a chance to win two in a row against a bad Detroit Lions team.

Let’s help you get ready for it with a look around the web on the Arizona Cardinals.

Around The NFC West: Week 13

The Seahawks beat Richard Sherman and the 49ers, while the Rams clinch the division

You've Got Mail: Lions Week

Topics include David Johnson workload, Edmonds' role and Fitz's future

Cardinals Film Room: Josh Rosen Finds Larry Fitzgerald

Breaking down the crucial third-and-23 conversion in Sunday's win over the Packers

Another To IR: Olsen Pierre Joins Kirk, Iupati With Season Over

Wide receiver Jalen Tolliver, DE Vontarrius Dora promoted to roster

Cardinals' Pass Defense Bounces Back Against Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay quarterback had fifth-lowest yards per attempt average of career

Poetry In Motion - 'Full Speed'

A poem illustrating QB Josh Rosen's 33-yard mad dash in Green Bay.

Eye On The Film - Fitzgerald's 32-Yard Diving Snag

Head coach Steve Wilks breaks down Larry Fitzgerald's 32-yard diving catch on third and 23 late in the fourth quarter.

Lil' Red Reporter - Markus Golden And Julia

Listen in as DE Markus Golden answers all the tough questions from our Lil' Red Reporter, Julia.

My Cause, My Cleats 2018

A look at the causes Cardinals players will be promoting during the Dec. 9 home game against the Lions

Zane Gonzalez finds redemption with game-winning field goal - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

After being cut by the Browns in Week 2, Gonzalez waited almost 10 weeks for a second chance and then delivered in the clutch for the Cardinals.

Watch: Mahomes, Goff (even OBJ) get the most air distance on TD passes - NFL Nation- ESPN

Patrick Mahomes' TD pass to Tyreek Hill traveled more than 60 yards in the air, but that wasn't the most air distance on a TD, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Arizona Sports NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Rams on top once again

Behind Enemy Lines: Lions provide chance for Cardinals to win at home

First-year head coach Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions come to the desert to battle with first-year head coach Steve Wilks and the Arizona Cardinals.

Former Cardinals CB Jamar Taylor expected to sign with the Broncos

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jamar Taylor is expected to sign with the Denver Broncos following an injury to Broncos all-pro cornerback Chris Harris.

Cardinals DT Olsen Pierre joins Christian Kirk, Mike Iupati on IR

Defensive tackle Olsen Pierre joined receiver Christian Kirk and offensive lineman Mike Iupati on the Arizona Cardinals' injured reserved list Tuesday.

NFL odds Week 14: AZ Cardinals open as 1.5-point underdogs vs. Lions

The line has moved since opening to 2.5 points.

Larry Fitzgerald to Christian Kirk: ‘You have a destiny’ on Cardinals

"You'll be one of the strongest forces that carries this team for many years to come."