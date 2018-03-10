Arizona Cardinals recruiting of Kirk Cousins continues from David Johnson

The Arizona Cardinals are in the race for the top free agent quarterback on the market in Kirk Cousins.

They’re likely going to have a tough time beating out the supporting cast of the Minnesota Vikings or the monstrous money the New York Jets can offer him, but they’re in the race nonetheless.

What they do offer Cousins that both Minnesota, New York and even the Denver Broncos cannot offer is something different.

The Arizona Cardinals can offer Kirk Cousins a blank slate.

The Cardinals won’t have much in the way of opportunity to improve in 2018, but they will in 2019 and beyond.

They offer Cousins an opportunity to leave the high pressure city of Washington DC and avoid the New York media.

They don’t have the expectations of taking the next step in year one the Vikings will have.

They also offer two of the very best recruiters possible:

c’mon @KirkCousins8 stop messing with every1 & tell them you’re coming to the desert. — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 9, 2018

Kirk Cousins says Larry Fitzgerald is "a GREAT recruiter" https://t.co/7Bj50Hapx5 pic.twitter.com/PjSN8nSkNE — For The Win (@ForTheWin) March 2, 2018

This is a realistic look at the Cousins situation.

The Cardinals are likely the fourth best option out of four choices, but they offer something no one else can… a chance to grow and develop in the situation without the weight of the world.

It may not be much, but it is something.