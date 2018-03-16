Arizona Cardinals are paying what the market dictates for Sam Bradford

Much has been made about the Sam Bradford signing, contract and whether or not the Arizona Cardinals overpaid.

The reality is real simple:

Bradford’s $15 million guaranteed money puts him at 18th on the quarterback salary scale. His $18 million salary would move him to 16th. His $20 million salary with incentives leaves him at 16th.

What that tells you is that the Cardinals paid an average quarterback league average money.

If you want to be mad, be mad at the rest of the league for making an average quarterbacks salary $17+ million.

When I say Bradford is average I mean it in a number of ways.

Bradford’s never thrown for 4,000 yards in a season. Bradford’s career high in touchdowns is 21. If you take out the dreadful 1-9 season for Bradford with the Rams, Bradford’s teams are the definition of average: 33-36-1.

Bradford’s not a guy who is going to come in and win games on his own. Oh sure, he has ability and he’s a very accurate passer, but he’s extremely conservative with the ball, he is measured in the chances he takes and he’s been a quarterback who knows his limits.

He’s going to come in and keep the Arizona Cardinals in games, he’s going to help the Cardinals be competitive and he’s going to help the Cardinals not drop off from where they are right now.

Does $15-20 million seem like a lot for that? Yes, but that’s the market, the Cardinals didn’t set it, they’re just staying in it.