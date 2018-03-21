Bird Droppings: Ex-Cardinals in free agency, contract numbers for free agents, wide receiver options and more

Happy Wednesday one and all. Hope your week is going well.

The Arizona Cardinals, along with much of the NFL, has been quiet the last several days in free agency, but there is still plenty of news from around the web on the Arizona Cardinals, so let’s get to it to start your day.

Cardinals Enter Second Part Of Free Agency

After the initial wave, team still looking in a market that has slowed down

Cardinals Blogs | Fewer early kickoffs for Cardinals in the East?

Is there anything left on the WR free agent market for the Cardinals?

Through the first week of free agency, the Cardinals haven't signed any receivers. The question is, are there any good targets left out there to pursue?

Mathieu ready to take next step after Cardinals, Peterson

From the time Tyrann Mathieu arrived at LSU in 2010 through his final days with the Arizona Cardinals, he had a mentor and teammate in Patrick Peterson.

Cardinals among teams who proposed limit on early NFL start times

The Arizona Cardinals are one team proposing a rule change that would limit how many times West Coast NFL teams can be scheduled for an early kickoff.

Chiefs sign DT Xavier Williams after Cardinals decline to match

The Arizona Cardinals did not match an offer the Kansas City Chiefs gave defensive tackle Xavier Williams on Tuesday, 98.7 FM confirmed.

2017 Cardinals Karlos Dansby, Blaine Gabbert make free agent visits

Three-time Arizona Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby is testing the free agent market and recently visited with the Buffalo Bills, reports ESPN.

Breaking down Sam Bradford's contract with Arizona Cardinals - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Sam Bradford's contract won't cost the Cardinals much against the cap in 2018, giving them a year to evaluate him before his cap price skyrockets.

Sam Bradford has 'never played with a guy like' Larry Fitzgerald before - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

New Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford says receiver Larry Fitzgerald is "one of the best to ever do it."

Justin Pugh contract also has some injury protection for Cardinals | Cards Wire

Justin Pugh's contract also has some injury protection for Cardinals

Mike Glennon’s contract with Cardinals appears to have dummy years for cap hit | Cards Wire

It appears there are two years that will void, which will spread the salary cap hit over longer.

Cardinals, 2 other teams propose bylaw to limit early East Coast games | Cards Wire

The Cardinals went 1-5 in early East Coast games last season.

Cardinals let DT Xavier Williams sign with Chiefs | Cards Wire

He leaves after a career-high 20 tackles, half a sack and a forced fumble.

Free agent LB Karlos Dansby visits Bills | Cards Wire

He could leave the Cardinals for the third time in his career.