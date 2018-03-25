Cornerback position drying up on free agent market

The Arizona Cardinals have been in a desperate search for about five years for a cornerback opposite of Patrick Peterson. There search has taken them from Jerraud Powers, Antonio Cromartie, back to Powers, Marcus Cooper and Tramon Williams. In between they have drafted Brandon Williams, had Ronald Zamort as their CB2 for an entire day before an ACL injury and signed roughly 67 veterans last offseason.

This offseason, they focused on the most obvious need, the quarterback position, first.

Then they made moves on the offensive line, trying to sure up what has been a leaky faucet for… when did they move Arizona?

Anyway, they were focused on cornerbacks right after that.

They signed Bene Benwikere to a one-year deal that isn’t exactly a prove it deal but is more a “if they need him” type deal.

Well, the cornerback market is pretty dried up at this point.

In the last couple of days three targets the Arizona Cardinals had identified at cornerback have been scooped up: Tramon Williams on a two-year deal for $10 million from the Green Bay Packers, Marcus Cooper who was signed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears for $2.5 million and finally E.J. Gaines is joining the Cleveland Browns for a measly $4 million for one year.

That leaves… not much on the market in terms of high end talent for the Arizona Cardinals.

Bashaud Breeland is still available and may be the best option, despite the non-football injury.

Byron Maxwell, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Delvin Breaux are all interesting options as well.

Where do you think the Arizona Cardinals go from here?