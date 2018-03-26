Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals make trade with Broncos, Justin Bethel signs with Atlanta Falcons and more

Happy Monday one and all, I hope you had a great weekend.

The Arizona Cardinals were... not overly busy, but some of their former players, were, so let’s not waste any time and get to the news and notes from around the web on the Arizona Cardinals.

Pass interference, and how painful it should be

Tramon Williams leaves as Cards search for CBs

Justin Bethel heads to Atlanta

Breaking down Justin Pugh's contract with the Arizona Cardinals - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

We dig into the contract offensive lineman Justin Pugh signed with the Cardinals and look at how the five-year deal breaks down.

Arizona Cardinals trade OT Jared Veldheer to Denver Broncos for 6th-round pick

The Arizona Cardinals have traded veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick in this year's draft.

Arizona Cardinals push NFL start time changes to help body clocks - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

The proposal to the NFL bylaws would prevent teams from having to play more than three games that start prior to 1 p.m. in their home time zones.

Former Sun Devil Demario Richard works out for Cardinals

With the running back room a bit depleted, the Arizona Cardinals brought in former Arizona State running back Demario Richard for a workout Friday.

Former Cardinal Justin Bethel agrees to deal with Falcons

Another Arizona Cardinal free agent is heading elsewhere as cornerback Justin Bethel has agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons Saturday.

Report: Bears expected to re-sign former Cardinals CB Marcus Cooper

The Chicago Bears are expected to re-sign former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marcus Cooper, according to ESPN's Adam Caplan.

Arizona Cardinals trade Jared Veldheer to Broncos

The Cardinals have traded offensive tackle Jared Veldheer to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick in this year's draft, the team announced Friday.

Cardinals work out QB prospect, but not one of top prospects | Cards Wire

A star high school QB in Arizona, he played at Texas A&M and Houston.

Cardinals’ new presumed starting O-line riddled with durability questions | Cards Wire

The presumed starters have missed 58 games over the last two seasons.

CB Justin Bethel agrees to contract with Falcons, says goodbye to Cardinals, fans | Cards Wire

He started 14 games over the last three seasons.

Cardinals land tackle, QB in first round in new full mock draft simulation | Cards Wire

After taking a tackle with the 15th pick, they trade back into the first round to get Mason Rudolph.

Cardinals still have CB options in free agency | Cards Wire

The Cardinals have struck out with every CB target so far. Who is still available?

6 free agent WR still available for Cardinals | Cards Wire

Arizona needs some experience with a low price tag.