Revenge of the Birds user 2018 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears are on the clock

After seven picks in the Revenge of the Birds 2018 NFL Mock Draft, the picks are... fairly good. I’d be very surprised if these seven players were not the first seven players off the board.

I know it is odd, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see one of Quenton Nelson or Saquon Barkley slide down a bit on draft day. Simply because the way the NFL values corners and defensive ends over running backs and guards.

I am not saying it happens, but it wouldn’t surprise me.

The picks:

That brings us to the Chicago Bears.

They would love Nelson or one of the defensive ends to fall. They don’t need a quarterback, but they would likely jump at trading out of eight if one of the “Big Four” came to the eighth pick.

The candidates:

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech - This just feels right, either Edmunds or the next candidate. The Bears are supposed to have dominant linebacker play, since Brian Urlacher retired, they haven’t had it. The young Edmunds could provide that rebirth.

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia - It really is a pick your flavor type for the Bears. If you like Smith’s range, age and the work he did in the SEC, you take Smith.

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State - The Bears brought Kyle Fuller back, but they could use another corner on the opposite side. This again comes down to positional value.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama - The Bears need a wide receiver. Yes, they just signed Allen Robinson to a big deal, but they need talent to catch for young Mitch Trubisky.

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa - Similar to the Edmunds vs Smith debate, there is a debate between Ward and Jackson. What type of corner do you prefer?

Harold Landry, DE, Boston College - Landry is one of the best pass rushers, if not the top overall pass rusher, in the draft. He is a bit smaller than Chubb, who went to the Indianapolis Colts, but he may be better as a pure edge rusher.

Who do you have?