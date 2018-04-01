Revenge of the Birds user 2018 NFL Mock Draft: San Francisco 49ers are on the clock

After the first week of voting, the Revenge of the Birds 2018 NFL Mock Draft makes a lot of sense.

The picks:

1. Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC

2. New York Giants - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

3. New York Jets - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

4. Cleveland Browns - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

5. Denver Broncos - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

6. Indianapolis Colts - Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina St

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

8. Chicago Bears - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

That brings us to the Arizona Cardinals NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers have their quarterback, they have made a move for a veteran defensive back and just drafted a talented linebacker. Yet, in this scenario, as it unfolds, you wonder who would be the pick?

The ideal scenario for San Francisco is one quarterback starts to fall and they are able to move back a bit, but in this scenario, with four QBs off the board, and the fact we don’t trade, I think this would be the possible candidates.

Harold Landry, Edge, Boston College - Landry was the best pass rusher that didn’t come out in 2016 and then had a slightly down year in 2017. That sounds like Vic Beasley. Beasley went eighth, could Landry go nine?

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama - If you’re in the camp that thinks Fitzpatrick can play cornerback, then this is a steal. If you’re not, then this begins to be the area you will see him drafted.

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia - Despite having just taken Reuben Foster in 2017, the 49ers still need some help at linebacker. Smith and Foster could give them something resembling Patrick Willis and Navarro Bowman in 2-3 years.

Derwin James, S, Florida State - While the immediate need at safety is not there, the 49ers could be looking ahead a bit as safety could become a need in a year or so.

Connor Williams, OT, Texas - The top tackle in this class is Williams or the next candidate. The 49ers won’t have Joe Staley forever… will they?

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame - See above.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama - The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo… they need to help him. The question becomes, is Ridley at nine a better value than D.J. Moore or Anthony Miller in the second or third?

Who do the 49ers take?