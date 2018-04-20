Predicting the Arizona Cardinals win/loss record with their 2018 schedule

The 2018 NFL schedule has been released and the Arizona Cardinals now know when they’ll play each team, even though they knew who they would be playing since January.

In the biggest exercise in futility, let’s predict the 2018 Arizona Cardinals record

Week 1 vs Washington Redskins, W 17-14

Arizona Cardinals sneak out a win in the beginning of the Steve Wilks era.

Week 2 at Los Angeles Rams, September 16, 2018, L 13-28

The new bullies in the division keep up the beatings.

Week 3 vs Chicago Bears, September 23, 2018, W 20-12

I don’t buy the Bears yet.

Week 4 vs Seattle Seahawks, September 30, 2018, W 13-10

Two offenses that will need some help, the Cardinals get the win.

Week 5 - at San Francisco 49ers, October 7, 2018, L 24-20

The Cardinals struggle on the road against the 49ers, rally but come up late.

Week 6 - at Minnesota Vikings, October 14, 2018, L 28-12

The second big loss of the season, this is a tough one away against the Vikings.

Week 7 vs Denver Broncos, October 18, 2018 Thursday Night Football, W 18-13

The Broncos and Cardinals are similar to each other, we will see if the Cardinals get the home win on a short week.

Week 8 - vs San Francisco 49ers, October 28, 2018, W 21-18

Cardinals get to the bye week on a two-game win streak.

Week 9 - Arizona Cardinals 5-3 heading into the bye week

Week 10 - @ Kansas City Chiefs, November 11, 2018, L 35-14

The Cardinals have never won in Kansas City, it won’t start this year.

Week 11 - vs Oakland Raiders, November 18, 2018, L 17-20

Cardinals lose a tough one at home.

Week 12 @ Los Angeles Chargers, November 25, 2018, W 20-18

Cardinals sneak one out on the road.

Week 13 - @ Green Bay Packers, December 2, 2018, L 18-31

Packers in December... Yuck.

Week 14 - vs Detroit Lions, December 9, 2018, W 24-20

Winner.

Week 15 @ Atlanta Falcons, December 16, 2018, L 18-27

The Falcons late in the year is tough.

Week 16 - vs Los Angles Rams, December 23, 2018, L 21-24

A heart breaker to dash the playoff hopes for the Cardinals.

Week 17 @ Seattle Seahawks, December 30, 2018, L 14-15

Always a tough place to win.

Arizona Cardinals finish 7-9 in Steve Wilks first season.

What do you think?