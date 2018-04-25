Mike Mayock 2018 Mock Draft has the Arizona Cardinals taking Josh Rosen

The most accurate prognosticator of the NFL Draft is at it again, Mike Mayock, the NFL Network’s own draft guru, is on the clock for his annual mock draft.
For the 2018 #MayockMock, here is what Mayock has going on:
- Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
- New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
- New York Jets - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
- Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State
- Denver Broncos - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
- Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming (Trade up from Indianapolis Colts)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Derwin James, S, Florida State
- Chicago Bears - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
- San Francisco 49ers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
- Oakland Raiders - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
- Miami Dolphins - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
- Indianapolis Colts - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
- Washington Redskins - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
- Green Bay Packers - Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
- Arizona Cardinals - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
- Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
- Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
- Seattle Seahawks - Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
- Dallas Cowboys - Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
- Detroit Lions - Harold Landry, Edge, Boston College
- Cincinnati Bengals - Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas
- Indianapolis Colts - Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia
- New England Patriots - Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
- Carolina Panthers - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
- Tennessee Titans - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
- Atlanta Falcons - Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
- New Orleans Saints - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
- Minnesota Vikings - Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP
- New England Patriots - James Daniels, C, Iowa
- Philadelphia Eagles - Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
Trades:
Colts get picks #12 #22 #65
Bills get pick #6
Only one trade, the Cardinals get the guy who I believe is the second best quarterback in the draft, behind Lamar Jackson, and can walk out with a win.
What do you think?
