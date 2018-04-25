 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mike Mayock 2018 Mock Draft has the Arizona Cardinals taking Josh Rosen

The NFL Draft guru has the Arizona Cardinals taking their quarterback of the future in Josh Rosen.

By Seth Cox
NCAA Football: Cactus Bowl-Kansas State vs UCLA Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The most accurate prognosticator of the NFL Draft is at it again, Mike Mayock, the NFL Network’s own draft guru, is on the clock for his annual mock draft.

For the 2018 #MayockMock, here is what Mayock has going on:

  1. Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB, USC
  2. New York Giants - Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
  3. New York Jets - Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
  4. Cleveland Browns - Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State
  5. Denver Broncos - Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
  6. Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming (Trade up from Indianapolis Colts)
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Derwin James, S, Florida State
  8. Chicago Bears - Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
  9. San Francisco 49ers - Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
  10. Oakland Raiders - Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
  11. Miami Dolphins - Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
  12. Indianapolis Colts - Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
  13. Washington Redskins - Vita Vea, DT, Washington
  14. Green Bay Packers - Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
  15. Arizona Cardinals - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
  16. Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
  17. Los Angeles Chargers - Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
  18. Seattle Seahawks - Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
  19. Dallas Cowboys - Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
  20. Detroit Lions - Harold Landry, Edge, Boston College
  21. Cincinnati Bengals - Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas
  22. Indianapolis Colts - Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia
  23. New England Patriots - Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
  24. Carolina Panthers - Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
  25. Tennessee Titans - Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
  26. Atlanta Falcons - Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
  27. New Orleans Saints - D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
  28. Pittsburgh Steelers - Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
  29. Jacksonville Jaguars - Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
  30. Minnesota Vikings - Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP
  31. New England Patriots - James Daniels, C, Iowa
  32. Philadelphia Eagles - Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Trades:

Colts get picks #12 #22 #65
Bills get pick #6

Only one trade, the Cardinals get the guy who I believe is the second best quarterback in the draft, behind Lamar Jackson, and can walk out with a win.

What do you think?

