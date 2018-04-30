Josh Rosen named one of five 1st rounders who could make early impact

The Arizona Cardinals are getting rave reviews from all over the net on their 2018 NFL Draft class.

It is mostly due to their astute planning and quick thinking of moving up for nearly nothing to nab Josh Rosen with the 10th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Rosen was outspoken about his fall:

When interviewed by Westwood One’s Ed Werder, Rosen had this to say, he was

“pissed off’’ to be the 4th QB drafted and said those selected in front of him were nine mistakes.

He doubled down on that:

Josh Rosen on being drafted 10th: “There were nine mistakes ahead of me.”

Hell, we even had a shirt made to commemorate the moment.

There will be even more on Rosen as the season nears, but one thing that you will see plenty of is the belief that Josh Rosen will see significant time in 2018.

Who could blame writers and pundits from thinking this, he is backing up Sam Bradford after all.

Yet, SB Nation’s Jeanna Thomas took it a step further, she names Rosen as one of five day one picks who will have an immediate impact in 2018:

Josh Rosen landed in a pretty good spot for a rookie quarterback... Rosen isn’t guaranteed the starting job, not with Sam Bradford on a $20 million contract. But with Bradford’s inability to stay healthy, and Rosen’s readiness to start right away, it seems likely that he’ll be under center sooner rather than later.

That was one of the biggest selling points to many about the Rosen and Arizona marriage. Rosen is not only the most pro ready, he is the best:

To me, Rosen is the best quarterback in this entire draft. Giving up picks in the third and fifth rounds to move up wasn’t too cost prohibitive.

What do you think? Is Rosen going to be an impact in 2018?

Thomas’ other impact players:

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

Bradley Chubb, DE, Denver Broncos

Quenton Nelson, OG, Indianapolis

Despite being the fourth quarterback taken, Rosen is the only one on the list.

Maybe he was right to be a little pissed off.