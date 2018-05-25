Josh Rosen paints with the rest of the 2018 NFL Rookie Class

With the NFLPA rookie experience come and gone, some fun aftermath has come out of it.
During the 2018 NFL Rookie Experience, the NFL shot a little video to not only have some fun, but to see how creative they are.
It was a hilarious video that put some of the character of the new rookies on display:
NFL rookies try to draw their team logos!— NFL (@NFL) May 24, 2018
And the results are... pic.twitter.com/kZNITS6M28
Of course, the fun was not only had during, but after the event when the NFL put the tweet out and the fans were able to get a hold of it.
Josh Allen
Josh Allen tried to draw the Bills logo.. spot on pic.twitter.com/Z5o7P6cdoF— Buffalo Digest (@BuffaloDigest) May 25, 2018
Screenshots are probably funnier than the video itself, which was actually really enjoyable to watch.
Ronald Jones II
Rookie RB Ronald Jones tries to paint the Bucs logo from memory.— PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 24, 2018
It was, uh... somethin'
WATCh: https://t.co/92sJWUyIqN pic.twitter.com/9L9qgJPWJv
Derrius Guice
Well... Derrius Guice ALMOST got the #Redskins logo right.... pic.twitter.com/HVLL7OCkjh— Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) May 25, 2018
Kerryon Johnson
easily the closest one pic.twitter.com/ZAsYrynwXM— Caden (@IssaLoop) May 24, 2018
Calvin Ridley
May 24, 2018
Baker Mayfield
NFL Network did a fun segment where first round picks had to draw their team logo. Baker Mayfield drew his and said “I didn’t put the stripe because I have to earn it.”— Your Friend Drew (@YourFriendDrew_) May 24, 2018
He’s my new favorite QB pic.twitter.com/EaGSvPZHiR
Sam Darnold
Sad! Can’t draw up plays if you can’t draw up a logo - unlike ARTISTIC GENIUS Sam Darnold. Score one Jets. pic.twitter.com/O5gtUovcKu— Michael Borini (@mborini3) May 25, 2018
Of course, the unquestioned winner was that of Josh Rosen who showed his artistic brilliance not only as a quarterback making plays happen, but off the field and on the canvas:
May 24, 2018
Check the video out, enjoy the fun part of the NFL.
Who was your favorite?
