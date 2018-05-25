Josh Rosen paints with the rest of the 2018 NFL Rookie Class

With the NFLPA rookie experience come and gone, some fun aftermath has come out of it.

During the 2018 NFL Rookie Experience, the NFL shot a little video to not only have some fun, but to see how creative they are.

It was a hilarious video that put some of the character of the new rookies on display:

NFL rookies try to draw their team logos!



And the results are... pic.twitter.com/kZNITS6M28 — NFL (@NFL) May 24, 2018

Of course, the fun was not only had during, but after the event when the NFL put the tweet out and the fans were able to get a hold of it.

Josh Allen

Josh Allen tried to draw the Bills logo.. spot on pic.twitter.com/Z5o7P6cdoF — Buffalo Digest (@BuffaloDigest) May 25, 2018

Screenshots are probably funnier than the video itself, which was actually really enjoyable to watch.

Ronald Jones II

Rookie RB Ronald Jones tries to paint the Bucs logo from memory.



It was, uh... somethin'



WATCh: https://t.co/92sJWUyIqN pic.twitter.com/9L9qgJPWJv — PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 24, 2018

Derrius Guice

Well... Derrius Guice ALMOST got the #Redskins logo right.... pic.twitter.com/HVLL7OCkjh — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) May 25, 2018

Kerryon Johnson

easily the closest one pic.twitter.com/ZAsYrynwXM — Caden (@IssaLoop) May 24, 2018

Calvin Ridley

Baker Mayfield

NFL Network did a fun segment where first round picks had to draw their team logo. Baker Mayfield drew his and said “I didn’t put the stripe because I have to earn it.”



He’s my new favorite QB pic.twitter.com/EaGSvPZHiR — Your Friend Drew (@YourFriendDrew_) May 24, 2018

Sam Darnold

Sad! Can’t draw up plays if you can’t draw up a logo - unlike ARTISTIC GENIUS Sam Darnold. Score one Jets. pic.twitter.com/O5gtUovcKu — Michael Borini (@mborini3) May 25, 2018

Of course, the unquestioned winner was that of Josh Rosen who showed his artistic brilliance not only as a quarterback making plays happen, but off the field and on the canvas:

Check the video out, enjoy the fun part of the NFL.

Who was your favorite?