Around the NFC West with SB Nation

The NFC West continues to produce some of the best storylines of the offseason.

Whether it is the Aaron Donald situation, following Jimmy Garoppolo’s growth or the reshuffling in Seattle with the Seahawks, the state of the NFC West is completely different than two years ago.

That’s why, each week we do a round up of the best stories from our sister sites on SB Nation on the NFC West.

Let’s get to it.

LA Rams DT Aaron Donald to skip organized team activities - Turf Show Times

Here we go again...

LA Rams rookie EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo suffers broken foot - Turf Show Times

The Rams’ fifth-round pick will be out until training camp and the preseason.

How do the LA Rams’ youngest players stack up across the NFL? - Turf Show Times

How many of the Rams’ players under 25-years old are in the top tier of the NFL?

La Canfora places LA Rams QB Jared Goff in third tier of NFL QBs - Turf Show Times

Calm down. It’s not as bad as it sounds...

LA Rams DE/OLB Morgan Fox tears ACL, will miss 2018 season - Turf Show Times

The injury bug is starting to make it’s rounds

Looking at the LA Rams’ D-line depth chart after DE Morgan Fox’s injury - Turf Show Times

The Rams lost their first player of 2018 to injury. Here’s how things look up front in Foxy’s absence.

49ers OTAs recap 2018: Richard Sherman is showing his value as a “coach” - Niners Nation

Sherman can’t practice but he is very interactive and involved at OTA practice.

Domestic violence charge dropped against Reuben Foster - Niners Nation

The weapons possession charge was not dropped, but was reduced to a misdemeanor.

49ers reveal throwback alternate jerseys 2018 - Niners Nation

At the State of the Franchise event the finale was the reveal of the new (old) alternative uniforms

Prisco: Adrian Colbert, George Kittle are big breakout candidates - Niners Nation

Something to celebrate when Panda Monday rolls around.

49ers have massively reshuffled their roster in 16 months - Niners Nation

This is not shocking, but it’s crazy looking at the names and numbers.

Jerick McKinnon talks little man syndrome, Big Chicken, Jimmy Garoppolo - Niners Nation

The 49ers running back had an extensive conversation with Matt Maiocco on a WIDE range of topics.

DeForest Buckner thinks Solomon Thomas is ready for a break out season 2018 - Niners Nation

There is a lot of pressure on first round picks - Buckner thinks Thomas will

The pressure is on Jimmy Garoppolo, could he regress? - Niners Nation

He’s signed a nice deal and had only seven starts, so could history repeat itself?

Why the Seahawks need to be careful as they work to extend Duane Brown - Field Gulls

The offensive line of the Seattle Seahawks improved greatly following the trade deadline acquisition of Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown, who stepped in and provided an immediate upgrade for the...

Seahawks 2018 position battles: Jaron Brown or Amara Darboh - Field Gulls

Last week, I wrote an article asking which receiver you most expected to finish in the top three in targets and/or yards along with Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett (repeat: among wide receivers) and...

Seahawks coming to a turning point with their third round picks - Field Gulls

The Seahawks and Patriots have made the most picks between selections and 90 and 99 in the draft since 2010, with six each. And while Seattle has drawn lots of draft criticism recently while Bill...

Why I’m skeptical of the 49ers moves since hiring John Lynch - Field Gulls

Two months ago, a person who writes about the San Francisco 49ers asked if I wanted to debate about the quality of John Lynch’s moves as GM. I have been very critical of most things the 49ers have...

Why you still have to run the ball well in the NFL in 2018 - Field Gulls

In my line of work, I have dealt with a lot of statistics. They drive day to day decisions. When I was in a position to develop and work with the core statistics of my business, the first thing our...

This unheralded Seahawks defensive star should turn more heads in 2018 - Field Gulls

Bleacher Report’s Justis Mosqueda came out with a list Wednesday of the "Guys You Don’t Think About Who You Maybe Should Think About" on every pro football team. The Seattle Seahawks used to be a...

6 starters remain from 2015 Seahawks playoff team - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks have had more turnover in the last two years than you may have expected, because I was surprised myself. That’s the basic premise of this quick post.

On February 1, 2016, the...

Fantasy Football: Projecting Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny’s numbers - Field Gulls

We don’t need to be cute about it: if there’s any indication of how committed the Seattle Seahawks are to resurrecting the run game, it’s that they banked their first round draft pick on a running...

Seahawks’ 2018 NFL Draft shows a firm commitment to rebuilding special teams - Field Gulls

It’s been a month since the 2018 NFL Draft concluded, and going over the Seattle Seahawks’ nine-player haul, I believe there’s one aspect of this year’s group that has been overlooked. Yes, Rashaad...