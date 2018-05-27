Seahawks have questioned Pete Carroll since decision in Super Bowl according to former players

There is always a time when players come off as disgruntled or with sour grapes.

For the fans of the team, it is whenever something negative is said. For opposing teams fans, it is a big deal and shows cracks in the armor.

Well, as Arizona Cardinals fans, we are obligated to share the disgruntled masses of the Seattle Seahawks, coming from Cliff Avril and Bruce Irvin.

Avril was on Dave Damshek’s podcast and had this to say:

“a lot of guys got turned off” to Carroll when the Super Bowl ended with Russell Wilson throwing a game-losing interception to New England’s Malcolm Butler, rather than the Seahawks calling a handoff to Marshawn Lynch, which Seattle players thought would have given them a game-winning touchdown. Avril said that if the Seahawks had won that Super Bowl, which would have been their second in a row, they probably would have won another one after that, too, because the team would have been more united.

Not one to let an opportunity pass to criticize the Seahawks, former linebacker Bruce Irvin chimed in:

Did a single play call change the course of a potential dynasty to a team that had two Super Bowl trips and one win before things started to go south?

The Seahawks have not been the same since that day in Glendale, where Carroll and company called a passing play that was intercepted by Malcolm Butler, ending the Hawks chances at back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

They went 10-6 and were a Wild Card team the next year. They went 10-5-1 division winner in 2016 and in 2017 they finished 9-7 and out of the playoffs.

Now, they have turned over a large part of the roster and coaching staff that were a part of the 2014 Super Bowl team and hope to recapture the magic.

Yet the question if Carroll can reach a new group is now fair game... according to some.

Did one play call change everything? Cliff Avril and Bruce Irvin seem to think so.