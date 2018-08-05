Around the NFC West with SB Nation

Training camp is in full swing for the entire NFL and the there is plenty of news coming out of the NFC West.

Let’s take a look at exactly what the Arizona Cardinals NFC West rivals are up to.

Los Angeles Rams: Which player will be their “X-factor” in 2018? - Turf Show Times

The Rams have no shortage of star players. But which lesser known player will step up in the upcoming year?

Los Angeles Rams’ QB Jared Goff likes what he sees in OLB Samson Ebukam - Turf Show Times

Is the Rams’ outside linebacker in for a breakout sophomore season?

LA Rams COO/VP Kevin Demoff on DL Aaron Donald: “We just don’t agree.” - Turf Show Times

The Rams and Donald (and his representation) are at an impasse. And it’s not about numbers. It’s about a team trying to exploit a window of opportunity and a player trying to exploit market vulnerabilities. And the two parties are just not near agreement.

Los Angeles Rams viewed as one of the NFL’s most overrated teams - Turf Show Times

This is all Jared Goof’s fault...

Under The Radar: Which LA Rams might make unexpected contributions in 2018 - Turf Show Times

Which Rams might be unexpected difference makers in 2018?

49ers training camp news: Robert Saleh is a big fan of Jullian Taylor’s violence - Niners Nation

I can never get enough of Robert Saleh’s descriptions.

49ers news: 3 things we learned from training camp practice, August 2 - Niners Nation

Only six days till the 49ers play the Cowboys in their preseason opener!

What do you think about this unpopular opinion regarding the 49ers in 2018? - Niners Nation

Adam Rank of NFL.com recently gave his most unpopular opinions for every NFC team and, well, there’s some discussion to be had

Mike McGlinchey will hype you up at practice, even if you’re not in attendance - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers are back at practice on Friday for the last practice before a second off day. The 49ers have had their practices open to the public these first two weeks, but Friday’s...

49ers training camp news: Kyle Shanahan says, “there is concern” on Joshua Garnett’s injury - Niners Nation

The 49ers guard is seeking second opinions.

49ers training camp news: Richard Sherman fell hard and was pulled from practice as a precaution - Niners Nation

It’s the hardest part of camp, Sherman was pulled as a precaution.

2018 NFL schedule predictions: Pete Prisco predicts 49ers going 7-9 - Niners Nation

Less than ideal.

49ers news: Joshua Garnett will not need surgery, will continue to rehab, per report - Niners Nation

There has been concerns over a knee injury in Joshua Garnett, it seems like he won’t be going to an operating room anytime soon.

49ers training camp news: Dante Pettis on chemistry with Jimmy Garoppolo, unorthodox route-running style, how camp has gone - Niners Nation

Dante Pettis recently addressed the media during training camp and had some interesting insights

49ers training camp video: DeMeco Ryans training Reuben Foster on that new tackling technique - Niners Nation

Here’s some nice video of Foster working on that ground approach

Seahawks Breakdown: A look at how Seattle will generate a pass rush - Field Gulls

What the losses of Bennett, Avril, and Richardson mean, and who could fill the voids for the Seahawks

Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth to call Seahawks at Broncos for NFL on FOX - Field Gulls

The NFL on FOX released its broadcast pairings for the 2018 NFL season, and not much has really changed apart from the inclusion of Cris Carter as a new in-game analyst. His first assignment is the...

Seahawks Training Camp 2018: WR Amara Darboh reportedly ‘competing for a roster spot’ - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks are in a bit of a predicament at wide receiver with Doug Baldwin out for "a couple of weeks" due to a sore knee. This does however provide an opportunity for other wideouts to...

Seattle Seahawks bring back former starting guard JR Sweezy - Field Gulls

After an injury-laden stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, J.R. Sweezy is returning to the Seattle Seahawks.

The team announced on Wednesday that Sweezy has rejoined the fold, while injured guard...

Earl Thomas holdout update: Speaks ill of Seahawks in new piece - Field Gulls

Did you hear? Earl Thomas is holding out and wants an extension or to be traded.

That’s the extent of what the Seattle Seahawks safety said in his carefully-crafted Players Tribune article on...

Doug Baldwin injury update: Pete Carroll confident Seahawks WR will be ready for season opener - Field Gulls

It’s been nearly six full years since Doug Baldwin last missed a game for the Seattle Seahawks. The team’s #1 wide receiver is currently battling a knee injury that will put him out of commission...

Seahawks training camp: These 4 veterans are working out for team - Field Gulls

It’s looking more and more like Dion Jordan may not be ready for the start of the season. I say that because the Seattle Seahawks are set to workout two linebackers — Erik Walden, Lamarr Houston —...

Seahawks Film Study: Can Byron Maxwell adequately start at cornerback? - Field Gulls

Richard Sherman is no longer a Seattle Seahawk. That still takes some getting used to.

Filling the chasm created by Sherman’s departure is second-year corner Shaquill Griffin, who moves across the...