Arizona Cardinals cuts tracker 2018: Live updates on NFL roster cuts

We are in the final stages of the Arizona Cardinals trimming their roster from 90 to 53 players.

All the decisions must be in by 1 p.m. Arizona time on Saturday and the Cardinals still have quite a bit of work to do to get there.

Check out our 53-man roster prediction for the Cardinals here as well.

Who have the Arizona Cardinals made roster moves on so far?

LB Scooby Wright III

RB Darius Victor

CB Chris Campbell

K Matt McCrane

TE Alec Bloom

DE Arthur Moats to IR

LB Matt Oplinger

That means the Cardinals are at 83 players on their roster and have to find a way to get to 53 today.

We will keep you updated as the information becomes available, so check back often, we’ll have our reactions to the cuts shortly after all of them are announced, as well as tracking any signings to the roster and practice squad as they happen over the next 24 hours.

Our updates of cuts are below and ongoing....

RB Sherman Badie

OL Will House

CB Tavierre Thomas

DE Alec James

WR Carlton Agudosi

OL Josh Allen

DT Siupeli Anau

WR Brice Butler

DE Cap Capi

S Trevell Dixon

WR C.J. Duncan

QB Charles Kanoff

WR Greg Little

LB Airius Moore

CB Jonathan Moxey

DT Owen Obasuyi

LB Matthew Oplinger

OL Vinston Painter

FB Elijhaa Penny

OL Greg Pyke

LB Edmond Robinson

CB Tim Scott

DT Pasoni Tasini

WR Jalen Tolliver

DT Tani Tupou

TE Andrew Vollert

OL Brant Weiss

TE Bryce Williams

DT Nigel Williams

WR Corey Willis