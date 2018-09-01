Arizona Cardinals cuts tracker 2018: Live updates on NFL roster cuts

We are in the final stages of the Arizona Cardinals trimming their roster from 90 to 53 players.
All the decisions must be in by 1 p.m. Arizona time on Saturday and the Cardinals still have quite a bit of work to do to get there.
Who have the Arizona Cardinals made roster moves on so far?
TE Alec Bloom
That means the Cardinals are at 83 players on their roster and have to find a way to get to 53 today.
We will keep you updated as the information becomes available, so check back often, we’ll have our reactions to the cuts shortly after all of them are announced, as well as tracking any signings to the roster and practice squad as they happen over the next 24 hours.
Our updates of cuts are below and ongoing....
OL Will House
DE Alec James
WR Carlton Agudosi
OL Josh Allen
DT Siupeli Anau
WR Brice Butler
DE Cap Capi
S Trevell Dixon
WR C.J. Duncan
QB Charles Kanoff
WR Greg Little
LB Airius Moore
CB Jonathan Moxey
DT Owen Obasuyi
LB Matthew Oplinger
OL Vinston Painter
FB Elijhaa Penny
OL Greg Pyke
LB Edmond Robinson
CB Tim Scott
DT Pasoni Tasini
WR Jalen Tolliver
DT Tani Tupou
TE Andrew Vollert
OL Brant Weiss
TE Bryce Williams
DT Nigel Williams
WR Corey Willis
