How to Get An All-Time Great Offense or Defense

I know balanced teams are always great to have, it's why the Eagles won the superbowl. But an all time great offense or defense, not just a great one I mean a very special transcendent type of offense or defense is really what most teams should strive for. This is how we get those.

All Time Offense- We already have a great running back, but this one is rough because I don't really know how great Rosen is or how great Bradford is.This is going to sacrifice defense in a BIG way so bare with me please. Trade Patrick Peterson to the Falcons for Julio Jones, throw in a 4th round pick just in case we have to. Trade Fitz and a second for Tyron Smith from the Cowboys, they need a wide receiver in the worst way. Trade Chandler Jones and a third for Antonio Brown (he's almost 30 and steelers can't pay for all the killer B's, they also need a pass rush since Shazier got hurt.) IF it's possible, IF, trade a first, Sam Bradford, next years first and second, and then whatever else they need/want for Aaron Rodgers or Andrew Luck or Carson Wentz. Wentz is the most believable since he's hurt and Nick Foles is there so who knows. Otherwise we can trade for Gronk. So the offense would be (Good players only)



With Mike Mccoy working with this offense I think they could put in work, just imagine it. It's a superteam of unmatched proportions. You can hardly stop Rodgers with nothing, imagine him with THIS team and with Mike McCoy calling plays. A great left tackle makes everybody on the line look better (Rams last year) plus we already have a few talented players on there like Iupati. Antonio Brown and Julio Jones would be unstoppable, then you throw in David Johnson who can run or catch and what do you stop? The power running with DJ? The Zone running with DJ? We could do both with a line this strong and versatile. Come up and load the box, get bombed by Julio or AB. Somehow stop both? AR12 takes off with his legs. You can't stop an offense with this much talent. It would even help our depleted defense to have an offense that could keep them fresh.

All Time Defense- This one should be easier. Trade for Khalil Mack. I already have an article about that, it should be simple. Trade a linebacker and a second for him, the Raiders don't want him, and we're in a different conference, AND we're seen as a bad team so it would be easy. So that's Khalil Mack and Chandler Jones on the edge. Trade Fitz and a second for Luke Kuechly. He's old enough to where the Panthers would trade him and they NEED wide receiver help plus they could use the second on help and they know that. Trade for Earl Thomas before the cowboys do. The seahawks are willing to take a second for Earl from the Cowboys. Now, we are in their division BUT we could throw in a few offensive linemen and maybe a fourth for him. I know we have Tre Boston but let's be honest, ET3 is great. We COULD trade Tre Boston and a few picks next year for Sean Lee who is old but this exercise is for a one to three year super defense not sustained greatness. We still have a first and a David Johnson to trade but we don't exactly NEED to. But we could get pretty much anyone for that. Xavier Rhodes? Darius Slay? Eric Berry? I think we could even get Von Miller (if we needed him but we got Pass Rush for days). I would trade for a cornerback, probably Slay since the Lions have no running back and as much as Matty P loves his defensive players it's hard to deny David AND a first for a good but not all time great corner. We could get a lot more for that but let's just say we needed to. So that leaves us with-

two of them are sort of projections but Baker and Reddick have shown enough flashes to warrant it. I think this would be the all time most talented defense and maybe could play like it with Wilks and a cardinals defense that somehow ALWAYS seems to overachieve. Overachieving with this defense is being the best ever. Imagine Mack and Jones rushing the passer, nowhere to throw, maybe Nkemdiche can finally play consistently great with a team this talented around him, Kuechly and Lee are the best tacklers in the league. This defense would be fantastic. We could even take Slay out and keep DJ and our first and just use Jamar Taylor. Big deal, it's not a deal breaker with the rest of the defense surrounding him.