Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, online streaming, radio & more

The Arizona Cardinals are in the City of Angels to take on the Los Angeles Rams in their second game of the season.

Coming off an embarrassing 24-6 loss in their opener against the Washington Redskins, the Cardinals now have to travel to play one of the best the NFC has to offer.

The hope is that Sam Bradford and the offense can find a way to get on track early and the defense plays like they did in the second half of the Redskins debacle.

Let’s hope for a better week for the Arizona Cardinals.

Here is everything you need on today’s game.

WHO?

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

WHEN?

Sunday September 16, 2018

1:05 pm Arizona Time

WHERE?

L.A. Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles, CA

LINE (Odds Shark):

Arizona Cardinals +13

Over/Under: 45

HOW?

TV

10-Fox

Announcers: Dick Stockton (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Jennifer Hale (Field reporter)

RADIO:

Arizona Sports 98.7FM Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (Analyst) Paul Calvisi (Sideline Reporter)

Latino Mix KQMR 100.3 FM—Spanish Gabriel Trujillo (play-by-play) Rolando Cantu (Analyst)

Last Meeting:

December 3, 2017

Rams 32

Cardinals 16