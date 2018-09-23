Report: Sam Bradford will have short leash, Josh Rosen will play if starter struggles again

It could be time today.

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly told rookie quarterback Josh Rosen to be ready today, that if incumbent starter and veteran Sam Bradford continues to struggle, the team will go to their rookie quarterback.

This was the story this morning on Fox’s NFL preview show from insider Jay Glazer:

#Cardinals rookie QB Josh Rosen was told this week he will come into the game vs Chicago if Sam Bradford continues to struggle, per @JayGlazer. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 23, 2018

It would be a big move from the Cardinals and their new coaching staff, but one that has been talked about due to the struggles of the Arizona Cardinals offense.

Bradford currently is last in the NFL in yardage for players with at least two games played, with 243 yards, has not thrown a touchdown in 61 pass attempts, has two interceptions thrown and sits with a 55.6 quarterback rating.

The Cardinals anemic offense is last in yardage, passing yardage, scoring, plays run, yards per play and first downs.

In other words, outside of being 31st in rushing, the Cardinals are the worst offensive team in every other major offensive statistical category.

If that maintains for another half, it will be Josh Rosen time.