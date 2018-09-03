Revenge of the Birds 2018 NFL PICK'EM







photo by azcentral

Hello Everyone, the 2018 NFL season is just a week away and with it another season of RotB Pick'em. Last year we crowned a Back-to-Back Iron Man and Standard Pick'em Champion. Congrats again CardiacCardinalFanatic! Remember in order to qualify for the Iron Man you must pick ALL 17 WEEKS.

Here are your rules and remember to make your picks by simply leaving them in the comment section each week:

1) Weeks 1 through 16 will have eight games to pick from and will generally include, the Cardinals game, the Sunday Night game, and Monday Night Football game (and all three Thanksgiving Day games week 12) . The remaining games will be chosen for their competitive unpredictability and/or division rivalry intrigue. Week 17 will have all games to pick.

Thursday games will be included, if and only if, the Cardinals are playing and/or on Thanksgiving Day.

You may change your picks after the initial submission but not after that particular game's kickoff. So if you're adjusting your fantasy football roster just before kickoff, you may consider your Pick'em selections too.

Any pick not entered before it's official start time will count as an automatic loss. Be sure and double check your picks to ensure all eight games are entered.

Any pick not entered before it's official start time will count as an automatic loss. Be sure and double check your picks to ensure all eight games are entered.

2) To qualify for the Standard Pick'em championship a total of nine weeks of the NFL regular season must be picked; it is mandatory that picks are made for Week 16 and 17. To win the Iron Man Pick'em championship, all seventeen weeks of the season must be picked!

Here is where the Pick'em strategy can come into play, as weeks with tough match-ups can be skipped entirely to maintain a good winning average.

The last two weeks of the season must be picked to create an interesting finish to the league. It is conceivable that someone can jump to a commanding lead after nine weeks of picks and just ride out the rest of the season with that winning percentage. Picking the last two weeks of the season when starters are potentially getting rested on a playoff run gives the greatest potential to "mix it up" on the Pick'em leaderboard. For Week 17, the entire sixteen game schedule is picked.

Those that participate for the entire 17 week season are eligible for the Iron Man Pick'em championship. If you can remember to submit picks all season and do so with consistent results, you deserve some additional recognition!

3) Individuals' rankings are based on a correct vs. wrong percentage with the leader having the highest percentage correctly picked.

For example, Bezekira and hevchv picked fourteen winners correctly for 2009 Week 17. Fourteen of sixteen gives them a 0.875 winning percentage which would be a great finish to the season for anyone (won them the Standard and Iron Man championships that year respectively). A poor performance any given week isn't the end of your Pick'em hopes either; there is plenty of time to make a comeback.

In case of winning percentage ties, the tie breakers are Weeks Won Points then Weeks Picked followed by number of times the Cardinals were picked to win, with the last tie breaker being SBNation tenure. Hopefully a tie doesn't go that far!

Speaking of ties, in case the NFL has a tie (like that Rams and 49ers game a couple of years ago) unless you predicted a tie, it counts as an incorrect pick. If you predict a tie and one actually happens besides getting a correct pick you'll have bragging rights forever with RotB Pick'em League.

Whoever has the best record any given week earns one Weeks Won Point. In the case of ties, that point is split between all the tied participants. This "Weeks Won Point" total is the first tie-breaker and is only used for that. So there is only 1 point up for grabs each week, if you have the week's best record by yourself you get the point all to yourself. If you tie for the best record with other entries, you share that point (2 people would get .50 points each, 3 would get .33 points each, etc.). So beating the field by yourself gets you more than tying for the best entry with others in any given week.

I will try my best to have the updated results and the new slate of games up early every Tuesday, especially weeks 9 and 12 when the addition of Thursday Night Football comes into play.

Please Rec this fan post so that it stays at the top of the list all week.