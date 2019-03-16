Arizona Cardinals announce free agent signings

The Arizona Cardinals gave the home town boys the stage on Thursday and then announced the rest of the first wave of free agency signings on Friday.

From the team:

Terrell Suggs (6-3, 265) is the NFL’s active sack leader (132.5) and the only active NFL player with at least 900 tackles, 100 sacks and 30 forced fumbles. His 132.5 sacks are tied (Leslie O’Neal and Lawrence Taylor) for the 13th most in NFL history and his 31-career strip sacks lead all active NFL players. The 36-year old Suggs has spent his entire 16-year career with Baltimore after entering the league with the Ravens as a first-round selection (10th overall) in the 2003 NFL Draft out of Arizona State.

He is the Ravens all-time leader with 229 games played, 132.5 sacks and 37 forced fumbles and is second in franchise history with 13 fumble recoveries and 941 tackles. Suggs also has seven interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and 64 passes defensed in his career. He was the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, a seven-time Pro Bowler (2004, 2006, 2008, 2010-11, 2013, 2017), a 2011 first-team All-Pro selection and the 2003 NFL Rookie of the Year.

Suggs leads all active NFL defensive players in games played (229) and has only missed one contest the past three seasons while collecting 26 sacks. He has also started 17 postseason games in his career and has 12.5 sacks, the third-most in NFL postseason history. In addition, Suggs helped the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII following the 2012 season.

Brett Hundley (6-3, 226) spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks after beginning his career with the Green Bay Packers. A four-year NFL veteran, Hundley played three seasons (2015-17) with Green Bay after entering the league with the Packers as a fifth-round selection (147th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of UCLA. The 25-year old Hundley has appeared in 15 games (nine starts) in his NFL career, completing 194-of-326 pass attempts for 1,853 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 268 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries.

He played in a career-high 11 games (nine starts) in 2017 with Green Bay and was traded to Seattle following the preseason last year. While at Chandler High School, Hundley was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Arizona as a junior in 2009 and was named the Arizona Cardinals High School Player of the Week in November of 2010.

Jordan Hicks (6-1, 236) played 43 games (40 starts) the past four seasons with Philadelphia after being selected by the Eagles in the third round (84th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Texas. The 26-year old Hicks had 89 tackles and a career-high three sacks in 12 regular season games last season and added 12 tackles in two postseason contests. He had his best season in 2016 when he started all 16 games and set career-highs with 95 tackles, six tackles for loss and 11 passes defensed while leading all NFL linebackers with five interceptions.

A Cincinnati, OH native, Hicks has totaled 266 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 19 passes defensed, a forced fumble and six fumble recoveries in his NFL career.

J.R. Sweezy (6-5, 310) is a seven-year NFL veteran who started 15 regular season games at guard for the Seahawks last season while also starting the team’s Wild Card game at Dallas. He has played in 88 career regular season games (78 starts) and 11 postseason contests in his career after entering the league with Seattle as a seventh-round selection (225th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft out of N.C. State. Sweezy has made 65 starts at right guard and 13 at left guard in his career.

The 29-year old Sweezy played his first five seasons with Seattle prior to spending two seasons (2016-17) in Tampa Bay. He re-joined the Seahawks in 2018 and helped the team lead the NFL in rushing, averaging 160 yards per game and finishing the season with 2,560 rushing yards.

Kevin White (6-3, 216) joins the Cardinals after spending the previous four seasons with the Chicago Bears. The 26-year old White entered the league with the Bears as a first-round selection (7th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of West Virginia where he was an All-American selection and Biletnkoff Award finalist as a senior in 2014. He had 144 receptions for 1,954 yards and 15 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Mountaineers.

A native of Plainville, NJ, White has appeared in 14 games (five starts) in his NFL career and has 25 receptions for 285 yards. He played in nine games for the Bears last season.

We are still waiting on the introduction of Max Garcia, but so far the Arizona Cardinals have made five of their offseason signings official.