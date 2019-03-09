A Clements Reunion With Brett?

Well, no, Brett Favre is not coming out of retirement.

But, Brett Hundley is a UFA and would appear to possess the kind of athleticism, scheme diversity and arm strength that Kliff Kingsbury and Tom Clements covet.

Tom Clements was the OC in Green Bay when they drafted Hundley in the 5th round in 2015.

Clements was not on the staff when the Packers gave Hundley his first extended action in 2017 after Aaron Rodgers was injured. Hundley barely kept the Packers’ playoff hopes alive, going 3-6 and passing for 1,836 yards, 9 TDs and 12 ints, at 60.8%. He ran the ball 36 times for 270 yards (7.5 average) and 2 TDs.

Last year, after the Packers acquired DeShone Kizer from the Browns, the Seahawks dealt a 2019 6th round pick to secure Hundley as the backup to Russell Wilson.

While Hundley struggled in his first 9 starts as most young QBs do, he has been able to learn the trade behind two future Hall of Fame QBs in Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. That experience could work to his advantage, particularly in an offensive scheme that suits his talents and with coaches who could bring out the best in him.

At the 2015 NFL Combine, Brett Hundley put on a show. He recorded the top QB times and measurements in all of the following categories:

40 yard dash: 4.63

Vertical Jump: 36”

Broad Jump: 120”

3 Cone: 6.93

20 yard shuttle: 3.93

Those are outstanding times and measures—-and they are an indication of what a superb athlete Hundley is. Here is his Combine video:

http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-combine/0ap3000000479399/2015-Combine-workout-Brett-Hundley

Hundley’s stats at UCLA were superior to Josh Rosen’s, as Hundley finished his career at UCLA as the all-time leader in TD passes with 75.

Hundley (2012-2014): 29-11 record. 67.4%, 9,967 yards, 8.4 ypa, 75 TDs, 25 ints., 150.8 QBR, plus 1,747 yards rushing and 30 TDs.

Rosen (2015-2017): 17-13 record. 60.9%, 9,340 yards, 8.0 ypa, 59 TDs, 26 ints., 140.1 QBR, plus -147 yards rushing and 6 TDs.

This is not to suggest that Hundley could be the better NFL prospect than Rosen, but it’s an interesting juxtaposition of stats and records.

The rap on Hundley coming out of UCLA was that he is “raw,” that he struggles reading defenses and going through his progressions. But, what’s intriguing about Hundley’s chances in Arizona is that the shotgun spread offense is what he thrived in at UCLA, throwing for a career 67% percentage and running for 30 TDs.

Hundley may not ever develop into an every day starter, but he has the potential to be a very good QB2.

Taylor Made?

Could the Cardinals be interested in Tyrod Taylor instead?

Taylor has bounced around in his 8 seasons from the Ravens to the Bills to the Browns. He is still only 29 and he has had a modicum of success as a starter, going 23-21-1 while throwing for 9.539 yards, 53 TDs, 20 ints. at 61.6% and a QBR of 89.6. He has rushed for 1,936 yards (5.6 ave.) and 16 TDs.

Interesting that he was the bridge QB for Baker Mayfield last season. Taylor got the Browns off to a good start, a 21-21 tie versus the Steelers (that could have been a win were it not for a Zane Gonzalez missed 43 yard FG) and then a 21-18 loss at New Orleans where Taylor played well, but Zane Gonzalez missed two field goals. Then, in game three versus the Jets Taylor suffered a concussion and rookie Baker Mayfield played well and took over for good.

Could Taylor and Gonzalez be reunited in Arizona? With both men poised for a better fate?

Taylor would appear to fit the profile the Cardinals are looking for at the QB position. His experience could be very attractive because of the youth in the QB room. The question may come down to the kind of salary Taylor would command.

It would seem logical that heading into free agency the Cardinals have one of these two dual-threat UFA QBs in mind, otherwise they likely would have held on to Mike Glennon.

Here is what the Browns’ QB coach, Ken Zampese, had to say about Tyrod Taylor last year:

It would appear that Tyrod Taylor would fit Steve Keim’s current pattern in signing veterans who are capable starters and potential bridge candidates for the young talent already on the roster and with the added talent the Cardinals will acquire in the upcoming NFL Draft.