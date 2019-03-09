Addressing the Backup Quarterback Position

With the release of Mike Glennon this week, the backup quarterback position is up in the air. Numerous theories have been put forth as to who Arizona might seek out whether it be a veteran signal caller that has played for Kliff Kingsbury in the past or maybe just a veteran who could theoretically run the system. Here we explore the Arizona Cardinals options for the backup quarterback position:

One of Kingsbury’s Quarterbacks?

It’s no secret that Kliff Kingsbury has coached some prolific college quarterbacks. Two of his quarterbacks would go on to win the Sammy Baugh Trophy (Case Keenum and Patrick Mahomes), two would win the Heisman Trophy (Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield) and one would be a semi-finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award (Davis Webb). Of the group: two are franchise quarterbacks with bright futures (Mahomes and Mayfield), one is a journeyman (Keenum), one is a backup (Webb) and one was a total bust (Manziel).

Given that Mahomes and Mayfied aren’t going anywhere, and Manziel couldn’t even keep himself clean in the CFL, the only two logical targets for the Cardinals to take as a backup would be Case Keenum or Davis Webb.

Case Keenum – WAS: Keenum is a veteran journeyman who has seen success and failure in the league. He has mentored young quarterbacks such as Jared Goff, as well as he has come in for relief for quarterbacks and has had success (see Sam Bradford in 2017). Over his career Keenum has thrown 12,661 yards, 64 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. His high water mark came in 2017 when he played in 15 games, threw 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions as he led the Vikings to the NFC Title Game.

Keenum is the obvious choice if the Cardinals wanted to bring in a veteran, who knows Kingsbury’s system, to mentor either Josh Rosen or Kyler Murray. The downside, however, is that the Washington Redskins recently acquired him via trade. Unless Washington’s plan is to trade Keenum and their 1st Round Pick over to the Cardinals in exchange for Rosen, it is highly unlikely that Keenum will find himself in the desert.

Davis Webb – RFA: Davis Webb didn’t really take off in college until he transferred over to Cal in 2016. Before that, he made a few starts for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but was mostly known for being the backup quarterback to Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfied. Coming out of college he was viewed as an unpolished version of Jared Goff, and the Cardinals were actually one of the teams that were supposedly interested in him. Though very raw, his strong arm and above average mobility were enough for the New York Giants to select him in the third round in 2017. Though he has yet to take a single NFL snap, he still has some solid potential.

In Davis Webb you would get a player who has been a backup quarterback in Kliff Kingsbury’s system before. Additionally, if the Cardinals were to keep Josh Rosen as their quarterback, Webb’s skill set is very similar to Rosen so there would not be a lot of adjustments needed for the offense. The Jets recently tendered an offer to Webb, however if Kingsbury really wanted Webb to be his backup, the Cardinals could go out and get him.

A Reunion with Tom Clements?

Current Passing Game Coordinator Tom Clements as seen his fair share of Quarterbacks while in Green Bay. While Aaron Rogers and Brett Favre thrived under Clements’ tutelage, others have been viewed as backups as best. The idea of bringing Matt Flynn or Scott Tolzien to the Cardinals as a backup does not inspire much confidence. However, one quarterback that was drafted by the Packers in 2015 could make sense for the Cardinals for a variety of reasons

Brett Hundley – FA: The idea of bringing Brett Hundley to be the backup quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 makes sense for a multitude of reasons. Aside from the fact that he has a history with To Clements and his skill set could translate well to the Air Raid Offense, Hundley is a local kid. When a fan base is wavering, and needing someone to cheer for, the home town kid is always the best approach. Hundley played at Chandler High before becoming a highly touted dual-threat quarterback prospect and going to UCLA. While at UCLA he was backed up, ironically, by none other than Josh Rosen. In 2015, just prior to the draft, he was quoted as saying that playing for the Cardinals would be a "dream come true."

Aside from his connections to Clements, Rosen and the Valley Hundley makes sense from a football standpoint. Though his pro numbers aren’t great (1,853 yds, 9 TDs, 13 INT) Hundley’s value comes from sitting on the sideline. Having spent the last season in Seattle, would also give the Cardinals a tactical advantage over one of their most hated rivals. Similar to how Matt Barkley called out Philadelphia’s plays on the sidelines with the Cardinals in 2015, Hundley could do the same with Seattle. He has sat behind both Aaron Rogers and Russell Wilson, so he understands what it means to be a true professional. So whether he backs up Josh Rosen (who was mentored by Aaron Rogers) or Kyler Murray (who is most compared to Russell Wilson), he can help them thrive in Tom Clements/Kliff Kingsbury’s Offense.

With arguably the most important free agency period for the Arizona Cardinals just a few days away, the Cardinals have plenty of holes to fill. Hopefully they will attack the backup quarterback position early on, however, so that they can use the rest of their money to rebuild this team and bring us back into the playoffs sooner rather than later.





