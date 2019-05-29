 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hakeem Butler could be the steal of the 2019 NFL Draft for the Arizona Cardinals

By Seth Cox
NFL: Arizona Cardinals-Rookie Minicamp Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When the Arizona Cardinals opened up day three of the 2019 NFL Draft, they had to have a plan in place... and likely just threw that plan out the window.

It would have been hard before the start of the 2019 NFL Draft to fathom a scenario where Hakeem Butler was available in the fourth round, but the Cardinals were fortunate and had him there.

He was the perfect fit for what the Cardinals offense needed. A big body target with the ability to go up and win contested catches:

That is a big deal for a big wide receiver. It is not just about being big, but knowing how to use that size.

Butler seemed to find that heading into his final collegiate season.

So, why would the size, speed athlete who can win in multiple spots fall?

Simple, his hands.

Drops are an issue and something we saw with J.J. Nelson that caused him to never take the next step, but they are not the be all end all.

There are usually three types of drops and Butler, at least to me, seems like he falls into the category of concentration and technique:

Why do I think, not saying they are, that Butler’s drops issues fall into the first two tiers? Simply because of how good he is on deep routes and how good he is at contested catches. It seems like Butler’s struggles can be a fatal flaw, but don’t exactly line up like it will be.

What do you think?

