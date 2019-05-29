Hakeem Butler could be the steal of the 2019 NFL Draft for the Arizona Cardinals

When the Arizona Cardinals opened up day three of the 2019 NFL Draft, they had to have a plan in place... and likely just threw that plan out the window.

It would have been hard before the start of the 2019 NFL Draft to fathom a scenario where Hakeem Butler was available in the fourth round, but the Cardinals were fortunate and had him there.

He was the perfect fit for what the Cardinals offense needed. A big body target with the ability to go up and win contested catches:

Notable contested catch percentages, draft-eligible WRs:



Gary Jennings 54.0%

N'Keal Harry 53.2

Kelvin Harmon 51.4

A.J. Brown 51.3

JJ Arcega-Whiteside 49.4

Hakeem Butler 45.2

Anthony Johnson 43.4

Deebo Samuel 37.9

Andy Isabella 34.8

Emanuel Hall 25.0

Marquise Brown 21.7@PFF — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) March 27, 2019

That is a big deal for a big wide receiver. It is not just about being big, but knowing how to use that size.

Butler seemed to find that heading into his final collegiate season.

Hakeem Butler is a size-speed freak who dominated in 2018 at 6-5, 227lbs:



• 55% of his receptions gained 20+ yards, highest rate in class

• Leads class in YPR, 5th in yards gained per route run (PFF)

• Tested as 98th percentile athlete in height-adjusted forty yard dash — Graham Barfield (@GrahamBarfield) March 24, 2019

PFF's Top 3 slot WRs via Yards Per Route Run...



1. Marquise Brown

2. Hakeem Butler

3. Deebo Samuel



Talk about 3 completely different size, style, skillset WRs. There is no prototype for a player winning over the middle of the field. — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 20, 2019

So, why would the size, speed athlete who can win in multiple spots fall?

Simple, his hands.

Why is WR Hakeem Butler still on the board entering Day 3? Good numbers & size (6-5, 227).



Seems to have some trouble with the catching. Which is not ideal for a professional pass catcher. PFF listed his drop rate at 15.5%.



If he can improve on that, everything else looks good pic.twitter.com/Kdf5Ir3zDS — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) April 27, 2019

Drops are an issue and something we saw with J.J. Nelson that caused him to never take the next step, but they are not the be all end all.

Davante Adams is also a great example of a WR who dropped too many passes...until he didn't.



2014: 4 (9.5%)

2015: 10 (16.7%)

2016: 9 (10.7%)

2017: 5 (6.3%)

2018: 5 (4.3%)



Remember cases like this when evaluating. Not a forever flaw (drop stats here per PFF). — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 10, 2019

There are usually three types of drops and Butler, at least to me, seems like he falls into the category of concentration and technique:

Three different types of drops...



Focus (non-fatal)



Poor Technique (non-fatal but requires steady practice to correct)



Tracking (Difficult to fix) https://t.co/lZ64ojtnZQ — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) April 11, 2019

Why do I think, not saying they are, that Butler’s drops issues fall into the first two tiers? Simply because of how good he is on deep routes and how good he is at contested catches. It seems like Butler’s struggles can be a fatal flaw, but don’t exactly line up like it will be.

What do you think?