Bird Droppings: J.R. Sweezy talks Murray Wilson comparisons, teammates rave about Kyler Murray, Chase Edmonds ready for year two and more

Happy Wednesday one and all, we are halfway through the week.

As we buckle down for the hardest time of the year, with little to no football to talk about, we will continue to provide you daily Cardinals talk unlike any other on the web.

Let’s get it started with a look around the web at the Arizona Cardinals.

You've Got Mail: Guest Author Edition

Kyle Odegard fills in to answer your questions

Josh McCown-To-Nate Poole Shocks The Vikings In 2003

Paul Allen, voice of the Vikings in 2003, has one of the most memorable game-winning game-calls ever. Listen as the Cardinals knock the Vikings out of the playoffs with this game-ending play from quarterback Josh McCown -- who retired Monday -- and wide r

Quick Passing Game Frustrates Pass-Rushers

Cardinals defensive players learning to adjust

Rating the offseason for all 32 NFL teams -- Why the Browns are at the top

Did the Browns indeed have the best offseason? Which teams struggled to reach their goals? NFL Nation ranks them and looks toward training camp.

Kyler Murray crushed the Cardinals' offseason, teammates say - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

The Cardinals' veterans and newcomers were impressed with what they saw from Murray during OTAs and minicamp.

What they're saying about the first-round quarterbacks of 2019 - Washington Redskins Blog- ESPN

With offseason workouts in the books, coaches and peers weigh in with their early impressions of Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins.

Starks: Big win key in defining Cardinals' Kyler Murray's success in 2019

Max Starks believes Kyler Murray needs to show he can win signature games in 2019, something that was missing for the Cardinals last season.

Rookie tight end Caleb Wilson 'locking in' on improving craft with Cardinals

Talking with Doug & Wolf on Tuesday, tight end Caleb Wilson explained what he can bring to the table and how he's improving in 2019.

Josh McCown among few QBs to have success after leaving Cardinals

Aside from McCown, whose career is notable for the length, only five former Cardinals starters managed to stick around the league for long.

David Johnson should be top-5 RB in franchise history after 2019

He should be in the top five in franchise history in three major rushing stats after this coming season.

Arizona Cardinals quietly saying a lot about plan at kicker for 2019

They appear to have complete confidence in Zane Gonzalez.

NFL RB rankings: David Johnson ranked in bottom third

Yet another offseason list has a Cardinals player grossly underrated.

J.R. Sweezy sees ‘hundreds of similarities’ between Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson

"He's going to back it up. I just love that he's getting compared to him already and everything. He's going to be great."

Arizona Cardinals 2019 stats countdown: 82 days until season opener

What are some notable stats in team history for the No. 82?

Arizona Cardinals: Chase Edmonds excited to see how he's used

As a rookie, Chase Edmonds was used to spell David Johnson. Edmonds is excited to see how coach Kliff Kingsbury plans on using him this season.

Starks: What Kyler Murray needs to do that Josh Rosen didn't do in his 1st year - Cardinalmaven

VIDEO: Max Starks, NFL Network, states what Kyler needs to do this season