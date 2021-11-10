Arizona Cardinals defensive snap counts in win over San Francisco 49ers

A dominant defensive performance from the Arizona Cardinals has almost become expected at this point.

Their defense in bulk stats ranks: 3rd in scoring, 4th in yards, 6th in passing, 18th in rushing

They have put together quite the unit.

How did those snaps play out on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers? Let’s take a look.

Marco Wilson - 59 snaps (100%)

Byron Murphy Jr. - 59 (100%)

Isaiah Simmons - 59 (100%)

Budda Baker - 58 (98%)

Jordan Hicks - 53 (90%)

Chandler Jones - 49 (83%)

Zach Allen - 47 (80%)

Jalen Thompson - 45 (76%)

Not surprising with the corners, safeties or linebackers, but Allen is stepping into the J.J. Watt role. Let’s see if he can keep up his efforts like he did this week, which was excellent.

Tanner Vallejo - 29 (49%)

Leki Fotu - 28 (47%)

Markus Golden - 28 (47%)

Robert Alford - 27 (46%)

Michale Dogbe - 24 (41%)

Corey Peters - 21 (36%)

Jordan Phillips - 20 (34%)

Josh Mauro - 14 (24%)

Dennis Gardeck - 10 (17%)

Devon Kennard - 9 (15%)

Deionte Thompson - 7 (12%)

Zaven Collins - 3 (5%)

What stood out to you?