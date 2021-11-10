Arizona Cardinals activate Demetrius Harris from Covid-19 reserve list, sign three players to practice squad

For the Arizona Cardinals, they are getting at least one player back off the Covid-19 reserve list.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has activated tight end Demetrius Harris from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In addition, the team has signed tight end Alex Ellis, long snapper Kyle Nelson and wide receiver Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad.

Ellis (6-4, 245) has played in 11 games (three starts) in his career with Philadelphia (2019), Kansas City (2018) and Jacksonville (2016) and has three receptions for 11 yards. He has also spent time on the practice squads of the Eagles, Saints and Jaguars. The 28-year old Ellis originally entered the NFL with the Titans in 2016 as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Tennessee. He spent the preseason with the Raiders.

Nelson (6-2, 240) is a nine-year NFL veteran who has snapped in 106 games in his career after entering the league with New Orleans in 2011 as an undrafted rookie free agent from New Mexico State. The 35-year old Nelson played seven seasons with San Francisco (2014-20) and appeared in 79 games after playing with Washington (2013) and San Diego (2012).

Shepherd (5-11, 186) played in 14 games with Green Bay the past two seasons and had six receptions for 47 yards along with three punt returns for 19 yards and 20 kick returns for 374 yards. He played in eight games last season with the Packers after appearing in six games as a rookie in 2019. The 26-year old Shepherd spent the preseason with the Chiefs. He entered the league with Green Bay as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019 out of North Dakota State.