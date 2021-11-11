Arizona Cardinals activate A.J. Green from Covid-19 reserve list, place Aaron Brewer on injured reserve

The Arizona Cardinals got some good news on Thursday morning as they have activated wide receiver A.J. Green off the Covid-19 reserve list.

They also had some bad news, in that the team had to place veteran long snapper Aaron Brewer on the injured reserve.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has activated wide receiver A.J. Green from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and has placed long snapper Aaron Brewer (forearm) and tight end David Wells (hand) on injured reserve.

Getting Green back will be a big boost for the offense, that did not seem to miss a beat without the veteran wideout, but when you are starting to bleed as much talent as the Cardinals are, especially at the skill positions, getting anyone back is important.

Brewer is a big blow, just from the continuity stand point for the team.

Wells is an incredible story... He played one snap in the whole game, on offense and was injured. You have to feel for the guy.

Anyway, heal up quick Aaron and David and welcome back to the active roster, A.J.