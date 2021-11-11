Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers (2021) betting preview

With the unknown of Kyler Murray, especially with the Arizona Cardinals only holding a walkthrough for their Wednesday practice, it is interesting to see them as such big favorites still.

That is not to say they wouldn’t be favored even with Colt McCoy at quarterback, but more that it is odd to see a team open as 10-point favorites and the line move to 10.5-points, when we don’t even know who will be at quarterback.

That is also why it is tough to make the weekly player prop bets we usually get from the DraftKings Sportsbook! right now.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook! the Arizona Cardinals are 10.5 point favorites. I am staying away from that line right now because of the unknown of Murray and so many others. I feel like the Cardinals win, but this could be an ugly game with the way the Carolina Panthers play defense and them missing their own starting quarterback.

Instead, there is on play I like right now.

Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers under 44 points (-110)

The Panthers have a very good defense, the Cardinals could be without Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Pugh and Max Garcia and definitely will be without Chase Edmonds.

The Panthers want a slop fest, but I think the Cardinals are up to it.

Bet $25 to win $47.73

What do you think?