SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans confidence in direction of team remains high after win

For the Arizona Cardinals fans, winning cures all.

That was what we saw in this weeks SB Nation Reacts confidence poll this week, as the Arizona Cardinals and their fans believe in the direction of the team based on what they saw in a dominating win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Last week, confidence in the direction of the team was at 95%, a very high number coming off a loss.

Now this week, they are back to 100% confidence in the direction of the team.

That is big for the Cardinals fans, because you have to enjoy seeing a team that is not just good, but seems like it could be set up for a nice run under Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray.

Now, let’s hope the Cardinals get a big victory on Sunday.